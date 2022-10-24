Apple Starts Paying Out $100 Million Fund to Developers Affected by its Store Policies

According to recent reports, Apple has decided to pay out a $100 million fund to developers who have been affected by the company’s store policies. Read the entire article to learn more about this piece of news.

About the fund

In order to settle a lawsuit which by the U.S. developers, Apple came out with the decision of paying $100 funds to the developers who have been affected by the store policies. As per many reports, developers are claiming that they are receiving payments from this fund. Apple, along with distributing this fund among the developers has made several changes in its store policies. These changes include modifications to the developer and consumer communication etc.

About Apple

About Tim Cook

