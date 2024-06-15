we have a juicy story to share with you today. It is like when you believe you are rid of something and then out of the blue, it haunts you once more. Well, that is what happened to one unfortunate man, and now he is taking Apple to the courts for €5 million! Why don’t you let me break the news to you on this exciting story.

The iMessage Mishap

Mr. Unlucky, our main protagonist in this story had ill intentions. At the same time he was using iMessage on his iPhone to set appointments with some ladies of the night. Naughty, right? But he wanted to be very clever when he was sending such messages, only to delete them after sending them out.

The Big Reveal

One day his wife, let’s give her the nickname Mrs. Eagle Eyes, wished to open iMessage on the family iMac. Whew! And what a sight that little lady must have seen! And so was every single message Mr. Unlucky had ever sent, readable as clear as the day they were composed. It was as if I opened a chest full of gold but when I looked inside it, it was full of enigmas. As would be expected, she was not very happy about it and got a divorce quicker than one can type an ‘iMessage’.

The Lawsuit

Regretting his deeds and the consequences Mr. Unlucky sued Apple. He has accused apple of cheating him by telling him his messages were deleted. He believed that once you hit delete, the messages vanished and could never be retrieved. No, they were not; they were right there on the iMac just lounging around waiting for someone to find them.

The Panic Attacks

Now, Mr. Unlucky is capably taking medications for panic attacks. That is why stress from the divorce and from being exposed as the guilty party in an affair is taking its toll. He has hired a London based law firm named Rosenblatt & they are trying to make it as a class action suit case. This should be a new chapter of idiom – Turn lemons into lemonade indeed!

The Technical Bit

Yes, let me just say that here we will enter a slightly more technical level. And it appears it might all be because of how Mr. Unlucky made his accounts. Apple claims that when using Message in iCloud, messages deleted from one device will be deleted across all devices. But it appears that Mr. Unlucky did not correctly link his iCloud at the beginning. Or maybe he did it deliberately in order not to be suspected, right? However, due to this, he realized that when he deleted a message on his iPhone, it did not delete the same on the iMac. Oops!

The Apple Angle

Apple is not entirely absolved of blame either. As adapted they do retain deleted contents for 30days within which they can be retrieved. However in this case, there were messages that were several years old but they have remained hidden somewhere. Such alleged infringements were described by Mr. Unlucky’s lawyer saying that Apple should make this clearer to its users. Actually, I already learned this on Apple’s support website, but come on, do people ever read those?

The Verdict?

So far, Apple has not released a statement or issued a comment on the lawsuit. They may likely be struggling as to how they would deal with this uncomfortable situation. It is still not definite whether he will receive his €5 million or remain a Mr. Unlucky.