Apple to launch new low-cost 5G iPhone and iPad by March. According to sources familiar with the subject, Apple Inc. is planning to debut a new low-cost iPhone and an upgraded iPad on or around March 8, kicking off what might be a record-breaking year for product announcements.

The unveiling will be Apple’s first major event since the release of a new MacBook Pro in October. According to the sources, who requested not to be identified since the discussions are private, it is planned to be an online presentation rather than an in-person presentation, similar to the company’s previous recent launches.

Apple is coming off a Christmas quarter that outperformed Wall Street expectations, allaying concerns that supply-chain issues might impact sales. Now, the company’s objectives are set higher for 2022. The March announcements, along with the typical torrent of product news due later in 2022, indicate that Apple would release the most new gadgets in a single year in company history.

Given that the intended timeframe is still more than a month away, the company’s plans might alter due to production delays or other adjustments, according to the sources. A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment on the company’s plans.

The new phone is the first upgrade to the iPhone SE model in two years, and it has 5G network capabilities, an enhanced camera, and a quicker CPU. However, the design is believed to be comparable to the current version, which was released in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the next iPad will be an upgrade to the Air model with a speedier CPU and 5G connectivity. The corporation is also working on a new Mac featuring Apple-designed CPUs, which may be released as soon as March.

In addition to revealing new products, the firm plans to release iOS 15.4 in the first part of March, according to the sources. Face ID functionality for persons wearing masks will be added to iPhones and iPads via a software update, making it easier for consumers to unlock their devices. It also includes a new emoji and Universal Control, which allows consumers to use a single keyboard and trackpad on several iPads and Macs.

Following the March event, Apple is expected to conduct its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June to release software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 and new Macs are likely to be unveiled at numerous keynote presentations in the autumn.

New iMac and Mac Pro desktops, a revamped MacBook Air, an updated low-end MacBook Pro, three Apple Watches, four iPhone 14 variants, and new AirPods are all expected in the 2022 lineup. The corporation is also working on new services, such as a function that allows the iPhone to take payments by just tapping a credit card.

Apple is also working on a high-end mixed reality headgear, which is expected to be available in 2023. The business had hoped to release the gadget by the end of 2022, but development issues have caused a delay.

