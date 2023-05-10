Apple to Launch New Pride Edition Sport Smartwatch

Apple, the renowned tech giant, has been consistently striving to revolutionize the world of technology by introducing new and innovative gadgets every year. In the previous year, we witnessed the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra series, which was one of the top-end flagship smartwatches, introduced alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8. However, this year, Apple has planned to launch another smartwatch, which will be launched alongside the already planned Apple Watch Series 9.

So, what is this new Apple Watch Sportwatch called? It’s the new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Smartwatch. The Cupertino giant plans to bring this new smartwatch into the limelight during the launch event. If you’re curious to know more about the new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Smartwatch’s features and the reason behind its name, then stay tuned to this article. Here, we have got you covered with all the updates you need to know about this upcoming new smartwatch from Apple.

Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Smartwatch – Complete Leaks and Details

According to rumors and leaks, the new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Smartwatch will come with a unique set of features. Apple has primarily focused on redesigning the Pride Edition Smartwatch to make it more appealing to the LGBTQ+ community. Apple has taken a significant step towards developing equality among sexualities by providing equality-friendly products, starting with their Apple Smartwatch.

The new Pride Edition Smartwatch comes with a unique design, featuring a Sport Band with the pride flag symbol. The band will showcase rainbow colors and is intended to symbolize the Black and Latin communities, those who passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, and to represent transgender and nonbinary individuals. The new design will also be carried forward to the smartwatch interface design, providing a gender equality design on the smartwatch inside and on the band.

Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Smartwatch – Price

The pricing of new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Smartwatch has been set at a premium price. The special edition watch won’t be launched separately, but customers will only have to purchase the special band provided by Apple. The launch date for this new Apple Watch Pride Edition has been set for $49, and it’s advisable to keep your bucks ready for this smartwatch.

