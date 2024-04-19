Apple Watch Series 9 was released in September 2023, bringing a considerable revolution in the health smart tech industry. It’s not the first time for Apple, but in fact, the Cupertino-giant has already made a good name for selling the best high-quality products, and their Apple watches have saved the lives of m any of its users, too.

Although, keeping up with the product’s quality, the pricing for the Apple Watches has always stayed on the premium end, but not anymore! Amazon India has made this possible by selling the all-new Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch for all-time low pricing for their ongoing Electronic Day Sale 2024.

If you are looking to get a new smartwatch for a vast steal deal, we have got you covered with everything you need to know about the deal and the watch’s specifications.

Apple Watch Series 9 Selling for All Time Low price for Amazon Electronic Sale 2024

Apple Watch Series 9 was launched alongside the all-new Apple iPhone 15 series, which made its way to launch for a premium pricing of Rs. 44,900 for the 45mm version, and now, with the Amazon Electronic Sale going on, we have many price cut benefits announced by the Amazon.

What’s discounted pricing?

Talking about the discounted pricing of the Apple Watch Series 9 has now gone down to a vast extent. Do you know something? You can also take advantage of additional offers, including exchange and bank card offers. Amazon. n is promising a price tag of Rs. 34,150 for the 45MM model. If you exchange the smartwatch in good condition, this is your price!

If you want to utilize further price slash, you can get an additional price slash of Rs. 3670, making the final price go as low as Rs. 7,080

Things don’t end here alone, as you can now avail yourself of more discounts using additional bank offers, adding the cherry on top of this discount now.

Right now, the Amazon Electronic Day Sale has announced an additional price discount for the customers who will be using the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, which can benefit the buyers to get a further price slash of Rs. 1500, which is applicable for a minimum pricing of Rs. 35,920 perhaps you can apply for this discount.

Also, if you are a Prime member then you can avail additional price slash of 5% where you can avail this discount and also if you are a non-prim subscriber still you can avail the 3% off

Apple Watch Series 9 – Specification and Features

If you have convinced yourself to get in hands with this new Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch. However, if you are now looking to upgrade to a new watch series, you can get in touch with this watch; before that, let’s look into the specifications of this new watch.

Starting with the specification side of the all-new Apple Watch Series 9, the new watch comes with the power of the all-new advanced S9 SoC. Also, you get the second generation Ultra wideband chipset and a new 4-core neural engine.

This is the new, improved chipset that offers the best efficiency as well as performance out of the box.

Also, the battery life has been improved with the all-new Watch Series 9; here, you get the smartwatch with a long-lasting 18 hours of battery life, and the battery can last up to 36 hours in low power conditions.

Also, you can enjoy double tap, through which you can enable unique features like controlling music playback, answering phone calls, snoozing alarms, and more.

Should you buy the new Apple Watch Series 9?

If you are someone looking for the best health wearble then yes, having a look into this Apple Watch Series 9 is the right choice for you to go with!