Have you ever had one of those moments when your phone’s audio suddenly stops working right in the middle of an important call or a favorite song? It’s like your phone decided to play a game of “Guess Who’s Calling” without you. Well, if you own an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, you might be in for some good news. Apple has agreed to a $35 million settlement over issues with faulty audio chips in these models, and you could be eligible for compensation. But hurry, you only have a few hours left to check if your iPhone qualifies!

What’s the Deal?

So, what’s all this buzz about? Apple found itself in hot water due to some faulty audio chips in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. These chips caused a bunch of audio problems for users – think calls that sound like they’re underwater or videos playing without sound. Annoying, right?

This led to a class-action lawsuit where people banded together to say, “Hey, Apple, this isn’t cool!” And to resolve this without admitting any fault, Apple agreed to pay up to $35 million. This means that

if you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023, and experienced these audio issues, you might get some cash back.

How Much Can You Get?

Now, let’s talk money – because who doesn’t like the sound of that? The amount you can get depends on whether you paid for repairs out of your own pocket or just dealt with the issues.

If You Paid for Repairs : You could receive between $50 and $349. It’s like finding a hidden treasure chest in your attic!

: You could receive between $50 and $349. It’s like finding a hidden treasure chest in your attic! If You Didn’t Pay for Repairs: You could still get up to $125. That’s a decent chunk of change for just having dealt with some annoying phone problems.

What You Need to Do

Here’s the kicker – you don’t need to dig out old receipts or prove that you paid for repairs. Apple’s repair records will help verify your claims. But you do need to act fast. The deadline to submit your claim is June 3, 2024. That’s right around the corner!

You have a few options to get your money. You can choose to receive a digital check, a direct deposit, or a physical check. So, no matter how you prefer to get paid, Apple has got you covered.

Why Is This Happening?

You might be wondering why Apple is paying out all this money. Class-action lawsuits are like a superhero team-up for consumers. They allow people who have been wronged in a similar way to join forces and take on big companies. In this case, the lawsuit claimed that Apple didn’t tell users about the defective audio chips in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, leading to the audio problems.

Even though Apple hasn’t admitted to doing anything wrong, they decided to settle to avoid the costs and hassle of a prolonged legal battle. Companies often do this to keep things quiet and avoid more negative publicity.

Don’t Miss Out!

Think of this settlement as a little payback for all those times your phone let you down. If you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and had audio issues, don’t wait around. Check if you qualify and submit your claim before the deadline. It’s like getting a refund for a bad concert you didn’t know you could get.

Remember, the deadline to act is June 3, 2024, and the final approval hearing for the settlement is on July 18, 2024. So, set a reminder, tell your friends, and don’t miss out on this opportunity to get some compensation for your troubles.

It’s not every day that you get a chance to turn an annoying phone problem into a bit of extra cash. So go ahead, see if you qualify, and make your iPhone woes pay off!