Apple fans, mark your calendars! Apple has stated that iOS 18 beta 2 will be released on Monday. This highly anticipated update arrives exactly two weeks after the dramatic introduction of iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. Among the numerous upgrades and additions launched with iOS 18, Apple has announced two interesting new capabilities that will be featured in the forthcoming beta: iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing.

What’s New in Apple iOS 18 Beta 2?

Here are the list of the features we will be getting to see with all new iOS 18 Beta 2 update:

1. iPhone Mirroring

One of the standout features in iOS 18 beta 2 is iPhone Mirroring. This functionality allows Mac users to mirror their iPhone’s display directly onto their Mac. Here’s what you can do with iPhone Mirroring:

Interactive Display: Users can interact with their iPhone through their Mac, making it easier to manage apps and settings without switching devices.

Notifications: Receive iPhone notifications on your Mac, ensuring you never miss an important alert while working.

Seamless Drag and Drop: Effortlessly drag and drop files between your iPhone and Mac, enhancing productivity and streamlining workflow.

This integration is particularly beneficial for users who heavily rely on both devices for their daily tasks, offering a more unified and efficient user experience.

2. SharePlay Screen Sharing

Another exciting addition is the enhanced SharePlay screen sharing. This feature builds on the existing SharePlay capabilities by adding more interactive elements. Here’s what to expect:

Drawing and Annotation: You can now draw on someone else’s screen during a SharePlay session. This is perfect for collaborative work, presentations, or providing detailed instructions.

Remote Control: Take control of another person’s screen to perform actions directly. This feature is ideal for tech support scenarios or guiding someone through a complex process.

Apple describes the new SharePlay screen sharing as a tool to “draw on someone’s screen so they can see what they can do on theirs, or control their screen and take actions yourself.” This feature promises to make remote collaborations smoother and more effective.

3. Bug Fixes and Tweaks

In addition to these new capabilities, iOS 18 beta 2 is expected to include other bug fixes and small improvements. Early beta versions frequently contain bugs that need to be fixed, and this update seeks to address many of them. Users should expect greater stability and performance, making the beta experience more dependable.

4. Apple Intelligence and EU Restrictions

While iOS 18 introduces numerous new features, not all of them will be available immediately. Apple has announced that Apple Intelligence and several other features won’t be available in the European Union this year due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This means some functionalities will roll out later, even as the beta testing progresses.

Upcoming Beta Releases

iOS 18 beta 2 will be released to developers on Monday. This release will likely coincide with the second betas for other Apple operating systems, including:

iPadOS 18

macOS Sequoia

tvOS 18

visionOS 2

watchOS 11

Apple has also confirmed that a public beta will be available in July. This will give non-developers a chance to test the new features and provide feedback. Additionally, select Apple Intelligence features are set to begin beta testing this summer, further expanding the capabilities of iOS 18.

Conclusion

The impending iOS 18 beta 2 release is expected to include intriguing new capabilities such as iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing for Apple devices. These upgrades are expected to greatly improve the user experience by making device interactions more fluid and collaborative efforts more efficient.

As we wait for the official release, it’s evident that Apple is always innovating and refining its ecosystem to provide users with cutting-edge technology and intuitive features.

Stay tuned for more updates and be ready to explore these new features when iOS 18 beta 2 drops next week. Whether you’re a developer eager to test the latest tools or an Apple enthusiast looking forward to the public beta, there’s plenty to be excited about in the world of iOS.

