Apple will start showing more ads from September 25, Read to know more! 

Since the announcement of Apple’s new guidelines, Apple will start illustrating more ads in the Apple Store. These ads will be connected to apps and more will be added from 25th October.

According to a statement, an email was sent to creators that asserted that more ads are coming related to apps in the Apple Store in almost every country except China.

This new element will come up in two tabs. One in the ‘Today tab’ of the Apple Store app and the other in the ‘You Might Also Like’ option at the base of app listings.

With the new element coming up, one can easily display their application in the store, and that too, on the main page. Moreover, offering ads on the front page will assist users to discover the application of their preference more smoothly.

This is also the first time that the app designers will be able to include advertisements of their choice. Earlier in the Today tab, only those contents were shown that were filtered by the editorial department of Apple without any payment system.

Furthermore, displaying ads in the ‘you might also like’ section will allow developers to display or broadcast their apps on the other pages. Legal Expert, Florian Mueller, tweeted by speaking out that this is another method to compel developers to purchase their ads on their app pages. Thus, expanding the app tariff rate.

Since 2016, Apple has been selling its search advertisements and the Today tab was used only for the ads chosen by the editorial board. From now on, the ads will be the first material that the users will view while opening the Apple Store.

This feature comes with a unique setup as it will not display every possible ad but only some relevant ads which have been ratified by the Store. According to Apple, this feature will encourage developers to build their businesses of any size fruitfully.

Apple wanted to boost its advertisement income with an estimated value of $10 billion in the end. From the following year onwards, Apple will begin displaying ads in Apple Maps. Moreover, to promote the new segment, Apple has begun promoting banner ads in Apple’s news and stock applications.

With the recent update of iOS 16.1 on Monday, Apple has revised the Store as well. This will not only boost businesses but also developers of any size.