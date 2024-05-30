Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner, set to kick off on June 10, 2024. As always, WWDC is a highly anticipated event where Apple unveils the latest advancements in their software ecosystem. This year, the conference will be a hybrid event, with online sessions and an in-person component for select students and developers at Apple Park.

Here’s everything you need to know about WWDC 2024, including the schedule, how to watch, and what exciting new features and updates to expect.

Keynote Kickoff on June 10

WWDC 2024 will begin with a keynote on June 10 at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The keynote is the highlight of the conference, where Apple typically makes its major announcements for the year. You can watch the keynote live on Apple.com, the Apple Developer App, the Developer Website, Apple TV, and Apple’s YouTube channel.

Where to Watch the Keynote

Apple.com

Apple Developer App

Apple Developer Website

Apple TV

Apple’s YouTube Channel

Make sure to tune in to catch the live announcements and get the first look at the new features and updates coming to Apple’s platforms.

Schedule for June 10

Keynote (10:30 PM IST)

The keynote will set the stage for the rest of the conference, with major updates expected for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS. This is where Apple will reveal the most significant changes and new features that will shape the user experience for the coming year.

Platforms State of the Union (1:30 AM IST)

Following the keynote, Apple will hold the Platforms State of the Union. This session is primarily aimed at developers and will dive deeper into the latest advances across all of Apple’s operating systems. Expect detailed insights into new tools, technologies, and APIs that developers can leverage to create next-generation apps and experiences.

What to Expect from WWDC 2024

The main highlight of WWDC 2024 is expected to be iOS 18, rumored to be the biggest update to the iPhone in years. Apple has been focusing on incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) features into its devices, and iOS 18 is set to showcase these advancements.

Generative AI Features: Apple has been working on generative AI for its devices. Reports suggest a potential partnership with Google to use the Gemini AI platform to enhance the iPhone’s AI capabilities. This partnership might allow Apple to handle cloud-based AI features while retaining some generative features on-device.

Improved iMessage and Siri: Expect iMessage and Siri to get smarter with AI-driven enhancements. These improvements could include better auto-complete capabilities and more intuitive handling of user queries.

AI-Assisted Features: Other AI-assisted features may include auto-generated playlists in Apple Music based on the user’s mood, AI-assisted coding in Xcode, and enhanced functionality in apps like Keynote and Pages.

Customizable Home Screen

iPhone users will gain more flexibility in customizing their home screens, including the ability to move app icons around. This increased customization will allow users to tailor their iPhone experience more closely to their preferences.

Updates to macOS 15 and iPadOSMany of the features introduced with iOS 18 are expected to make their way to macOS 15 and iPadOS. This integration will ensure a cohesive experience across all of Apple’s devices, making it easier for users to switch between their iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Advances in Other Apple Platforms

WWDC 2024 will also bring updates to other Apple platforms, including:

tvOS: Expect enhancements that improve the user experience on Apple TV, possibly with new content and app integrations.

visionOS: Updates that could bring new capabilities to Apple’s augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) initiatives.

watchOS: New features and improvements to enhance the functionality and performance of the Apple Watch.

Wrapping Up: Exciting Times Ahead

WWDC 2024 promises to be an exciting event, packed with significant announcements and updates across all of Apple’s platforms. Whether you’re a developer looking to learn about the latest tools and technologies or a user eager to see what’s next for your Apple devices, WWDC is the event to watch.

Mark your calendars for June 10, and don’t miss the keynote for the first glimpse of Apple’s future. With new AI features, enhanced customization options, and updates across the ecosystem, this year’s WWDC is shaping up to be one of the most impactful yet.

