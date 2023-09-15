Apple’s A17 Pro Chip: Falling Short of Expectations

There is a tinge of sadness in the air amid the intense expectation for the newest iPhone flagship, and it has everything to do with the updated Geekbench scores for Apple’s A17 Pro SoC (System on Chip). It isn’t about a performance hiccup or any other incident; rather, it is about the small increase that has left some enthusiasts hoping for more from this year’s CPU, especially when compared to its predecessor, the A16 SoC.

Given that the A17 Pro SoC is the first 3 nm smartphone SoC to be made commercially available, Apple’s introduction of it was quite brief. A more elaborate presentation would have been anticipated. But fresh findings from three Geekbench listings may help explain why Apple made such a quiet debut.

Apple iPhone’s A17 Pro Chip: Promising But Leaves Room for More

The Apple A17 Pro achieved results in these Geekbench tests for the single-core and multi-core tests of 2,914 and 7,199, respectively. When compared to the A16 Bionic, these figures show a roughly 10% increase in single-core performance and a 5% increase in multi-core performance. The single-core improvement supports Apple’s claims, but it’s important to note that it also supports an earlier rumor that Apple had to reduce the performance of the A17 Pro.

Although these numbers might not seem all that impressive, it’s crucial to remember that they are based on pre-release units. There’s a chance that after the A17 Pro is out, its performance may experience a small improvement.

Additionally, Apple might have chosen to highlight the A17 Pro’s GPU-specific enhancements, which would have cemented its status as a gaming powerhouse with support for AAA games like Resident Evil 4 and hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

However, according to information discovered by @Tech_Reve on Weibo, this story takes an unusual turn. With an additional GPU core and a few other changes, the A17 Pro appears to have more in common with the A16 Bionic than previously anticipated. This information raises the possibility that Apple experienced difficulties with TSMC’s N3E node throughout the chip’s design process, resulting in a last-minute rework. This suggests that when the A17 Pro couples with the N3E version of the chip, we might get to see the A17 Pro’s full capabilities in 2019.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there has been a tint of disappointment mixed in with the excitement surrounding Apple’s A17 Pro CPU for the newest iPhone flagship. Despite the minor boost in Geekbench scores over the A16 SoC, some people were hoping for more from this much awaited CPU. The A17 Pro’s performance might improve once it is in the hands of users, thus it’s crucial to keep in mind that these tests are based on pre-release models.

Apple’s choice to emphasize GPU-specific enhancements in the A17 Pro, like as support for AAA games and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, indicates that this chip is positioned to be a gaming powerhouse. The A17 Pro may really have more in common with the A16 Bionic than was previously believed, which is an exciting discovery.

This information raises the likelihood that Apple encountered difficulties when designing the chip, possibly connected to TSMC’s N3E node, necessitating a last-minute revision. If so, the A17 Pro’s full potential might not be fully realized until the N3E version of the chip is released.

Technology advancement is frequently accompanied by both excitement and failures. The A17 Pro’s tale is far from finished, despite the fact that the initial Geekbench scores may not have lit the globe on fire. There is every reason to expect that this technology will continue to amaze us in the future given Apple’s track record of innovation and advancement. Let’s keep an eye out for what happens next in the world of Apple.