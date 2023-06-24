Apple’s Back to University Sale – Amazing Discounts on MacBooks and More

Hello there, students and tech-savvy individuals! As Apple launches its much-awaited Back to School Sale, be ready to go on an epic adventure of discounts. With the assistance of incredible savings on MacBooks, iPads, and iMacs, it’s time to transform those study sessions into action-packed excursions. Apple has you covered whether you’re a budding author, a creative genius, or an expert multitasker.

Unveiling Apple’s Back-to-University Sale

Prepare to experience the ideal mix of innovation and education as we explore the amazing opportunities that are waiting for you!

Discounts on Apple MacBooks

Apple’s MacBooks are the best when it comes to productivity and pure elegance. You may take advantage of the strength of the M1 processor with a special price reduction on the MacBook Air 13-inch during the Back to School Sale.

Well, there is good news for you! Now you will be able to own and get in hands with this new beast for as low as Rs. Rs 89,900 which is a direct price slash of Rs. 10,000 from its original pricing of Rs 99,900. But there’s more! if you are looking to get more power then now you will able to get in hands with the new 13-inch MacBook Air which is powered with an even more powerful M2 chipset this laptop is going on sale for a discounted pricing of Rs 1,04,900 after taking the price down from Rs 1,29,900.

If you have been following Apple’s launch timeline! Right now, the Apple MacBook Air was launched with an even bigger 15-inch display, so if you are wanting a bigger screen with more power which is with the help of the M2 chipset then you can get all of this for just Rs 1,24,900, which is discounted price from its original price: Rs 1,34,900.

If you are looking to get in hands with the Pro Models! Then, the 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are also participating in the sale, with prices reduced to Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,84,900, and Rs 2,29,900, respectively. And what’s this? AirPods are a bonus gift from Apple that comes with every Mac purchase. Get ready to achieve academic success while taking your listening experience to new heights!

Apple iPads – Unleash Your Imagination on the Go

The iPad series is a practical tool for both producers and learners since it combines durability and mobility in a fashionable package. During Apple’s Back to University Sale, the iPad Pro 11-inch is ready for you at a fantastic price; it is presently offered for just Rs 76,900.

There’s still more, though! Normally priced at Rs. 1,12,900 and Rs. 59,900, respectively, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a larger display and the adaptable iPad Air may be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 1,02,900 and Rs. 54,900. As an extra bonus, Apple is including a free Apple Pencil with these three iPad models. Inspire yourself, take notes, and hone your artistic abilities with precision and elegance.

Apple iMacs – Elevate Your Desktop Experience

The iMac line from Apple can meet your desire for a powerful desktop environment. During the Back to School Sale, the iMac is offered with a special school discount from Apple for Rs 1,24,900. Discover a world of vivid colors, stunning sights, and agile performance. Do you need a little powerhouse? The Mac mini is on sale for an enticing price of Rs 49,900 (down from the initial Rs 59,900). There’s also more! When you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac 24 units from Apple, you receive a free set of third-generation AirPods. It’s time to upgrade your audio system while taking advantage of Apple’s cutting-edge technical miracles.

Additional Benefits and Important Notes

Although there are many goods included in Apple’s Back to School Sale, it’s vital to remember that iPhones and Apple Watch wearables are excluded from the discounts. However, HDFC Bank credit card members may receive up to Rs 4,000 in discounts on their purchases, bringing still another level of savings to this fantastic offer. But there’s more! A three-month free trial of Apple Music and Apple TV+ can get students started on their entertainment adventure. These wonderful plans may be purchased following the trial time at a discounted price of Rs 59 per month for students. Prepare to enter a world of intriguing music and addictive television programming created just for students like you!

Conclusion

Good luck, fellow students! The Apple Back to School Sale is your golden passport to a world of cutting-edge opportunities. This limited-time offer is too good to pass up with incredible savings on MacBooks, iPads, and iMacs along with complimentary AirPods and Apple Pencils. Improve your technological prowess, let your imagination run wild, and harness the power of Apple’s cutting-edge technology. Take advantage of this chance, mark your calendars, and use Apple’s Back to School Sale to make your educational journey unforgettable!

