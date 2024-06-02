In a surprising and unannounced change, Apple has downgraded the graphics processing unit (GPU) of its M2 iPad Air from a 10-core to a 9-core configuration. This adjustment, initially reported by 9to5Mac, was quietly reflected in the technical specifications on Apple’s website within the past ten days.

Discovery of the Downgrade

The modification was subtle, with the update to a 9-core GPU discovered on Apple’s tech specs webpage for the M2 iPad Air. This is a notable change from the originally advertised 10-core GPU, which had been a key selling point during the device’s launch.

Interestingly, discrepancies remain between various Apple platforms and external retailers. Apple’s original press release still asserts, “The M2 chip brings another big boost in performance to iPad Air, featuring a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. M2 is a powerful chip that offers a number of improvements over M1, delivering a huge leap in performance for those upgrading from previous-generation iPad Air models.” Similarly, Apple’s support site continues to list a 10-core GPU for the M2 iPad Air. Major retailers, including Amazon, also have not updated their product listings, which still describe the device as featuring a 10-core GPU.

The difference between a 10-core and a 9-core GPU can be significant for users who require high graphics performance. This change in the GPU configuration is evident in performance benchmarks. For instance, the M2 iPad Air’s Geekbench 6 Metal score is 41095, which is lower compared to the 45720 score of the M2 15-inch MacBook Air which indeed has a 10-core GPU. This drop in performance may impact users relying on the iPad Air for graphics-intensive tasks, such as gaming, video editing, and 3D modeling.

Lack of Official Statement

As of now, Apple has not issued any formal statement addressing the GPU downgrade. This omission has led to confusion and speculation among consumers and tech enthusiasts. Given Apple’s usual attention to detail and accuracy in product specifications, the lack of clarity is unusual and raises questions about the reason behind the change.

Comparison with iPad Pro

For those who require the full capabilities of a 10-core GPU, Apple’s iPad Pro lineup remains an option. The iPad Pro (M4), which continues to be advertised with a 10-core GPU, offers the additional GPU core that the updated M2 iPad Air lacks. This makes the iPad Pro a more suitable choice for professionals and users who need maximum GPU performance.

Consumer Options and Pricing

Despite the unexpected downgrade, the M2 iPad Air remains a highly capable device, though buyers should be aware of the GPU specification change. The new iPads are available at various price points, often with discounts:

– **iPad Air (M2, 11-inch)**: $569 ($30 off)

– **iPad Air (M2, 13-inch)**: $754 ($45 off)

– **iPad Pro (M4, 11-inch)**: $949.99 ($49.01 off)

– **iPad Pro (M4, 13-inch)**: $1250.11 ($48.89 off)

As users become aware of this discrepancy, it is likely that Apple will issue a clarification or update to address the GPU downgrade. This communication will be crucial in maintaining consumer trust and transparency regarding product specifications.

The quiet downgrade of the M2 iPad Air’s GPU from 10 cores to 9 cores has sparked attention and concern among consumers. While the device remains a robust option for many users, those needing top-tier graphics performance might consider the iPad Pro. As the tech community awaits an official statement from Apple, prospective buyers should stay informed about the current specifications and performance benchmarks to make well-informed purchasing decisions.