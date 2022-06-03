Apple’s upcoming developer conference sparks rumors of NFT trading cards

Tim Cook is expected to give a keynote speech on June 6, which is the first day of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC. At the beginning of each year, rumors start to spread about what the company plans to bring to the annual conference. MacRumors says that Apple is currently making a set of trading cards that users could look at in augmented reality. If this is true, Apple will soon start selling the cards.

Since they were first released, Memojis has been a big part of Apple’s marketing plan. Apple has decided that the event that will happen this year will have augmented reality (AR). The avatars on CloneX and the animated cards in Gary Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends Series 2 deck influenced the design of these cards. As a direct result of this, there has been more speculation in the NFT community about what will likely happen with an Apple NFT.

Cointelegraph said that the game starts when the cards are put on the table using the augmented reality interface. When you open the app, you will see many different colored Memoji faces. As soon as you run it through the reader, you’ll be taken back to a list of your credit cards and other options.

When you open the tin, you’ll find at least nine more different cards to choose from in addition to the three that came with the pack. MacRumors says that for one of its events, Apple has made what is said to be one of the most complex interactive augmented reality experiences. This is different from other companies, which have only shown new Apple logos.

During the opening speech of the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant will make a lot of important announcements. These include updates to the operating systems for iOS, iPad, and watchOS, as well as to other mobile platform operating systems. At the URL below, you can watch Apple’s WWDC 2022 event live online. Please be aware that the connection will be up and running at 10:30 p.m. IST on June 6.

Apple may show off a new HomePod, a new version of the HomePod, a new MacBook Air, and possibly even a new Mac Pro at the event. The more time we have until the event, the better we should get ready.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is an investor and owner of bitcoin. This became public knowledge earlier this month. During the two-day online conference that Sorkin set up, Cook was ready with an answer for Andrew Ross Sorkin of the New York Times. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has talked about Bitcoin and other controversial cryptocurrencies.