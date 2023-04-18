April Showers? No Problem. Stay Indoors and Binge These Top TV Shows

Welcome to the ultimate binge-watching guide. If you’re looking for a new show to watch this month, we’ve got you covered with our top 20 picks. From dramas to comedies to sci-fi, there’s something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and let’s get started!

1. Breaking Bad

This crime drama follows high school chemistry teacher Walter White. As he turns to cooking and selling methamphetamine to secure his family’s financial future after he is diagnosed with cancer. Alongside his former student Jesse Pinkman, the duo embarks on a dangerous journey that will change their lives forever.

2. Game of Thrones

Based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels. This fantasy series takes us to the medieval world of Westeros where different families are vying for the Iron Throne. With an ensemble cast of characters, intricate plot twists, and epic battle scenes, this show will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.

3. The Sopranos

This iconic drama series centers around Tony Soprano, a New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster trying to balance his criminal life with his personal and family issues. With its stellar performances and sharp writing, this show is often regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time.

4. Friends

This beloved sitcom follows the lives of six friends living in New York City as they navigate their careers, relationships, and everyday struggles. With its witty humor, heartwarming moments, and memorable characters, Friends has become a cultural phenomenon that still resonates with audiences today.

5. The Office (US)

Set in a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, this mockumentary-style sitcom depicts the daily lives of the employees who work there. With its hilarious jokes, quirky characters, and cringe-worthy moments, The Office has become a classic in the world of television comedy.

6. The Wire

Set in Baltimore, this crime drama takes a deep dive into the complex web of crime, politics, and law enforcement that exists in the city. With its realistic portrayal of the inner workings of different institutions and its multi-layered characters. The Wire is often regarded as one of the best TV dramas ever made.

7. Stranger Things

This sci-fi horror series is set in the 1980s and follows a group of young friends. As they uncover supernatural mysteries in their small town. With its nostalgic references to ’80s pop culture, its suspenseful plot, and its lovable characters, Stranger Things has become a pop culture phenomenon.

8. Mad Men

Set in the advertising world of the 1960s, this drama series follows the lives of the executives and employees of the fictional Sterling Cooper agency. With its impeccable attention to detail, complex characters, and nuanced exploration of the changing times, Mad Men is often regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time.

9. The Crown

This historical drama follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Her early days as a princess to her current position as the longest-reigning monarch in British history. With its lush production values, stellar performances, and attention to historical accuracy, The Crown is a must-watch for fans of British history and drama.

10. Narcos

This crime drama chronicles the rise and fall of the Medellín drug cartel in Colombia, as well as the efforts of law enforcement to take it down. With its thrilling plot, intense performances, and gritty realism, Narcos is a must-watch for fans of crime dramas.

11. The Handmaid’s Tale

Based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel. This series takes place in a future society where fertile women are forced to become “handmaids” and bear children for the ruling class. With its haunting visuals, powerful performances, and timely exploration of themes like oppression, patriarchy, and resistance. The Handmaid’s Tale is a chilling and thought-provoking watch.

12. Peaky Blinders

Set in post-World War I Birmingham, England, this crime drama follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family as they navigate the dangerous world of organized crime. With its stylish visuals, superb performances, and tense storytelling, Peaky Blinders is a must-watch for fans of period dramas and crime thrillers.

13. Parks and Recreation

Set in the Parks and Recreation department of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, this sitcom follows the quirky and lovable employees as they try to make their town a better place. With its charming characters, hilarious jokes, and heartwarming moments, Parks and Recreation is a feel-good show that’s perfect for a binge-watch.

14. Fargo

This anthology series is inspired by the Coen Brothers’ 1996 film of the same name, and each season tells a new story with new characters. With its dark humor, quirky characters, and twisted plot twists, Fargo is a unique and compelling watch that’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

15. Ozark

This crime drama follows a financial planner who relocates his family to the Ozarks in order to launder money for a drug cartel. With its intense performances, suspenseful plot, and stunning visuals, Ozark is a gripping and addictive watch.

16. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Set in 1950s New York City, this comedy-drama follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel. A housewife who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy. With its sharp writing, dazzling performances, and colorful production design, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a delightfully entertaining and empowering watch.

17. Better Call Saul

This spin-off of Breaking Bad follows the life of criminal lawyer Saul Goodman before he became involved with Walter White. With its complex characters, intricate plot, and top-notch performances, Better Call Saul is a worthy successor to its predecessor.

18. Homeland

This espionage thriller follows CIA officer Carrie Mathison. As she investigates threats to national security while dealing with her own personal demons. With its high-stakes plot, gripping performances, and timely exploration of political issues, Homeland is a must-watch for fans of spy dramas.

19. Succession

Set in the world of corporate media. This drama series follows the lives of the dysfunctional Roy family. As they fight for control of their family’s media empire. With its sharp writing, brilliant performances, and darkly comedic tone, Succession is a gripping and satirical watch.

20. Black Mirror

Black Mirror is a British science fiction anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker. The show explores the dark, often twisted consequences of modern technology and how it affects society, relationships, and individuals. Each episode is a standalone story with a different cast and setting, but they all share a common theme of examining the potential dangers and ethical dilemmas posed by technology. The show has gained a reputation for its thought-provoking and often disturbing content and has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2011.

There you have it, our top 20 picks for binge-watching this month. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, comedy, or sci-fi, there’s something here for everyone. Happy watching!

