AR/VR based startup CUSMAT secured funding

CUSMAT, a startup that builds a high immersion training system for enterprises, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from the Venture Catalysts.

The company, as of now offers five training products, catering to more than 15 industries including electronics, logistics, steel, cement, healthcare, manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceutical.

Commenting on the investment, Abhinav Ayan, CEO, CUSMAT, said,

“Our scalable, cloud-linked, LMS Integrated platform enables enterprise of all sizes to — standardise training processes across setups, locations, plants with capabilities to track, compare and visualise skill specific workforce competency levels, and subsequently develop learning track plans for individuals, based on their current competency levels and organisational needs. We are motivated with the industry feedback and are looking to capitalise on this large opportunity with the support of our investors, advisors and partners.”

Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-founder, Venture Catalysts in a statement said,

“CUSMAT is a first-of-its-kind company that is harnessing the power of XR and robotics analytics to upskill, train and assess employees for multiple daily production and high level emergency and accident scenarios. Their marquee products have already garnered significant traction and the company is well-positioned to take the lead in the market.”