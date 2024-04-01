In a move aimed at addressing international regulatory concerns, the Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV) in Argentina has announced a mandatory Registry of Virtual Asset Service Providers for entities dealing with cryptocurrencies in the country. This new requirement, approved by the Argentine senate on March 14, is part of amendments to the existing regulatory framework to comply with Financial Action Task Force recommendations.

Argentina unveiled a mandatory registry for crypto platforms in response to international regulatory pressures. Companies and individuals engaged in activities such as buying, selling, sending, receiving, lending, or trading cryptocurrencies will now be required to complete registration with the CNV. The regulation applies not only to locally based businesses but also to those operating in the Argentine market from elsewhere.

Criticism and Responses

Argentina unveiling a mandatory registry for crypto platforms is a response to increasing pressure from international regulatory bodies. However, the move has sparked criticism from some quarters. Manuel Ferrari, a member of the Argentinian NGO Directive and co-founder of the Money On Chain protocol, denounced the requirement as unnecessary interference. Ferrari argued that treating Bitcoin as a security is akin to requiring currency exchange houses or gold shops to register with the CNV, labeling it “complete nonsense.”

Responding to criticism, Nicolas Bourbon, co-founder of the KamiPay payments solution, clarified that while Javier Milei’s government respects currency freedom, it is not specifically “pro-Bitcoin.” Bourbon emphasized that the regulation is intended to meet international standards rather than directly impact users in the short term.

Implications for the Market

Argentina’s unveiling of a mandatory registry for crypto platforms highlights its commitment to fostering a secure and compliant environment. According to Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index Top 20, Argentina ranks as the 15th largest cryptocurrency market globally. While the full impact of the new regulation remains to be seen, users can be reassured that it won’t affect them immediately.

As Argentina navigates these regulatory changes, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the cryptocurrency landscape evolves in the country.

