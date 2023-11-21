In a bold and potentially transformative move, Argentina’s newly elected President Javier Milei has proposed a radical solution to the country’s dire economic situation: adopting the US dollar as its official currency. This proposal comes as Argentina grapples with triple-digit inflation and a significant devaluation of its currency, the peso.

Milei, a right-wing economist, emerged victorious in Argentina’s presidential runoff, capturing nearly 56% of the vote. His victory signals a potential shift in Argentina’s economic policy, particularly in its approach to tackling hyperinflation and reviving its battered economy. Milei’s advocacy for dollarization has been a central theme of his economic agenda, aimed at stabilizing the Argentine economy, which has been in turmoil due to various factors including hyperinflation, debt, and political instability.

The Argentine peso has been on a downward spiral since 2008, losing 99% of its value against the US dollar this year alone. In October, inflation in Argentina soared to a staggering 143%, underscoring the severity of the economic crisis. Milei’s blunt assessment of the peso, stating that it “can’t be worth excrement,” reflects the urgency of the situation and his commitment to drastic measures.

Prominent economist Steve Hanke, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and a proponent of Milei’s dollarization drive, hailed the election result as a clear endorsement of the dollarization proposal. Hanke has long advocated for Argentina to “mothball” its central bank and adopt the US dollar to curb inflation.

However, the path to dollarization is fraught with challenges and risks. Critics point out that adopting the US dollar would significantly diminish Argentina’s autonomy in monetary policy. Additionally, Argentina, with an economy worth $633 billion in 2022, would be the largest economy to officially adopt the greenback, adding another layer of complexity to the endeavor.

A fundamental hurdle in Milei’s plan is Argentina’s lack of sufficient US dollar assets to finance a major purchase of the currency. The country’s shortage of US dollars is so acute that it recently used the Chinese yuan to repay part of an International Monetary Fund loan. This scarcity raises questions about the feasibility of a full-scale transition to the US dollar.

Markus Jaeger, a global economy analyst at intelligence firm Stratfor, has expressed skepticism about the dollarization plan. He argues that Argentina would be better off reforming its economic regime, considering the country’s political instability and history of poor economic management. According to Jaeger, while full dollarization might be a second-best solution to the inflation and economic instability problem, it comes with substantial risks.

The Argentine central bank has not yet responded to these developments, leaving many to speculate about the future direction of the country’s monetary policy under Milei’s leadership.

As Argentina stands at a crossroads, the world watches with keen interest. The decision to adopt the US dollar could either be a turning point in stabilizing the economy or a risky venture into uncharted waters. The success or failure of this bold move will not only shape Argentina’s economic future but also offer valuable lessons for other nations grappling with similar challenges.