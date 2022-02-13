Argentinean tax authorities are seizing digital wallets to collect taxes

If tax bills are not paid, the Argentinian Tax Authority, AFIP has declared that they will be entitled to take any assets owing by taxpayers in digital wallets. The organization advocated the regulation last year, but it was not implemented until early 2022, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organization now has a policy in place for seizing digital assets from these accounts. This innovation will enable authorities access to not only third-party bank accounts and loans, but also to the homes and cars of people who may have been involved in cryptocurrency transactions in the past, even if they made such purchases decades ago!

Official sources told the local press: ”The development of electronic means of payment and their widespread use explains the agency’s decision to include digital accounts in the list of assets seized to collect debts.”

When compelled by the law, financial organizations must hand up client information. The Argentine Tax Authority has declared that they would seize the digital accounts of 9800 people.

Procedure for Tax Collection Using Crypto

Argentina’s tax officials are targeting digital wallets like Bimo and Ualá that handle the country’s fiat money. The Mercado Pago, an e-commerce platform with bitcoin-friendly laws that allow debtors to hold their money away from annoying collectors who want a part of their earnings, is the most important target for these tax agents.

Argentina’s government has taken a firm stance against bitcoin. Sebastián Domnguez of SDC Tax Advisors acknowledged in a recent interview with local media that they might confiscate even bitcoins if the custody of these assets is entrusted to an organization situated in Argentina.

He elaborated: ”The novelty points to the fact that digital wallets are targeted in the procedure due to their growth, but that does not imply that the rest of the assets are not subject to possible embargoes.”

The AFIP is Argentina’s federal tax authority, and it has sole jurisdiction to audit any return filed by a taxpayer within a specific time frame.

The AFIP is in charge of ensuring that one’s tax returns are accurate. As a result, the individual could be subjected to an audit at any time, and it could happen in a variety of ways.

The government collects taxes in a variety of ways. They might start by looking up your earnings in a database. Return visits are off the table if there is sufficient evidence that you are concealing something. Random sampling is the second method. Finally, a random inspector will come by or computerized screens may be used.

The Argentinian Tax Authority has the authority to submit requests for information to any sector of the country. And, after being notified, you should expect a response within 15 days.

