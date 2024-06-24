Renee Sanchez, a dedicated Tesla enthusiast from Scottsdale, Arizona, recently went through a traumatic experience that has left her questioning her loyalty to the brand. What began as a routine trip to the Phoenix Zoo turned into a nightmare when her Tesla unexpectedly failed, leaving her 20-month-old granddaughter trapped inside the car.

Grandmother’s Harrowing Experience with Tesla

As Sanchez secured her granddaughter in the car seat and closed the door, she realized something was wrong. “I went around the car, tried my phone key, tried my card key—nothing worked. My car was dead,” Sanchez recounted with a tremor in her voice. The panic of being locked out while her granddaughter was confined inside, in the sweltering Arizona heat, was overwhelming.

Desperate, Sanchez dialed 911, and Scottsdale firefighters rushed to the scene. However, they were unprepared for the challenge posed by the Tesla’s electronic locks. “When they arrived, they were hesitant. They muttered something like, ‘It’s a Tesla, we can’t get into these,'” Sanchez recalled. Determined to rescue her granddaughter, she urged them to take any measures necessary. The firefighters eventually broke a window, carefully securing it with tape to prevent glass from harming anyone inside. They swiftly reached inside and retrieved Sanchez’s distressed granddaughter, offering her a small fire hat as a comforting gesture amid the chaos.

Tesla’s 12-Volt Battery Failure

The root cause of the ordeal was identified as a sudden failure of the Tesla’s 12-volt battery, which powers the car’s electronics. Unlike conventional vehicles that rely on a physical key, Teslas utilize digital keys, making them vulnerable to unexpected power failures. Sanchez, like many Tesla owners, was unaware of a manual latch hidden within the driver’s side armrest—a crucial but little-known feature that can unlock the door during such emergencies.

Tesla vehicles are designed to provide warnings before such battery failures occur, but Sanchez did not receive any alerts. “When that battery dies, you’re left helpless,” she lamented, emphasizing the critical need for better communication of emergency procedures to Tesla owners and first responders alike.

The process to manually unlock a Tesla involves accessing a toe cover near the front of the vehicle, pulling out specific cables, and connecting them to an external power source—a complex procedure not widely understood even among emergency responders. This lack of awareness has fueled debates about Tesla’s responsibility to ensure clearer safety protocols and the adequacy of training provided to those who may need to rescue occupants from such vehicles.

Debate Over Responsibility and Safety Standards

Michael Brooks, an advocate for auto safety, criticized Tesla’s emphasis on sleek design over practical emergency features, citing incidents like Sanchez’s as evidence of systemic safety lapses. He argued that while Tesla provides emergency response guides online, the responsibility lies with the manufacturer to ensure these features are both accessible and well-understood.

In contrast, Mike Klimkosky, a nonprofit leader focused on EV safety, suggested that fire departments should take more proactive steps to familiarize themselves with the nuances of electric vehicle emergencies. He stressed the importance of ongoing education and collaboration between manufacturers like Tesla and emergency responders to mitigate risks effectively.

For Renee Sanchez, the incident has profoundly altered her perception of Tesla. Once a staunch supporter of the brand’s innovation and environmental ethos, she now voices concerns about the company’s prioritization of form over function in critical safety features. “When Tesla works, it’s great. But when it fails, it can be deadly,” she admitted, reflecting on the incident that has shattered her confidence in her once-beloved vehicle.