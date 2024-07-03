Arkansas Attorney General Jim Griffin has launched a legal battle against Temu, a Chinese e-commerce platform, accusing it of exploiting its online marketplace to conduct widespread data theft. This lawsuit underscores mounting concerns regarding the privacy and security risks associated with foreign-owned technology companies operating within the United States.

Attorney General Griffin has issued a stark warning about Temu, characterizing it not as a conventional online retailer like Amazon or Walmart, but as a “theft business.” Speaking on *Varney & Co.*, Griffin emphasized, “Temu is not simply an online marketplace; it masquerades as one while engaging in the insidious practices of malware and spyware.” Griffin elaborated further in a public statement, asserting that Temu’s platform is intentionally engineered to surreptitiously access users’ mobile operating systems, override privacy settings, and profit from the unauthorized extraction of personal data.

Legal Action and Claims

The lawsuit alleges that Temu’s nefarious activities extend beyond the direct engagement of its users. According to sources cited in *The Street*, individuals communicating with Temu users through text or email may unknowingly expose their private conversations to harvesting.

Griffin has focused his legal scrutiny on Temu’s parent company, PDD Holdings, a significant player in China’s e-commerce sector. He contends that Temu uses its application not only to gather consumer data but also to intrude into users’ personal information. “Temu lures consumers with rock-bottom prices, not to turn a profit on goods, but as a means to infiltrate and harvest data from their devices,” Griffin stated.

The lawsuit further alleges that PDD Holdings, under Chinese law, is obliged to collaborate with national intelligence agencies, potentially compromising the security and privacy of data collected through Temu.

Griffin asserts that Temu’s practices violate multiple Arkansas state laws, including the Arkansas Personal Information Protection Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Highlighting the broader implications of the case, Griffin emphasized, “This issue is compounded by the ownership and operational ties of the company, involving former Chinese communist officials.”

Temu’s Response

In response to the legal action, Temu expressed dismay and denied the allegations as unfounded misinformation. A spokesperson for the company rebuffed the claims, telling FOX Business, “The accusations are based on erroneous information spread online, largely by a short-seller. We adamantly reject these claims and will vigorously defend our position.”

Despite Temu’s rebuttal, Griffin remains steadfast in his allegations, citing previous regulatory actions against Temu, including app suspensions by Apple and Google in 2023 due to concerns over malware and data privacy breaches.

Public Perception and Impact

Temu gained widespread recognition in the U.S. market following a high-profile advertising blitz during the Super Bowl, investing nearly $3 billion in advertisements that resonated with American consumers. However, recent surveys, such as one conducted by Omnisend, indicate growing public distrust towards Temu, with only a small percentage of customers expressing confidence in the platform despite continued use.

The state of Arkansas seeks significant penalties against Temu, including fines for violations of trade practices and personal information laws, alongside additional reparations. The lawsuit presents extensive evidence supporting its claims, drawing on reports from major tech platforms and expert assessments characterizing Temu’s application as “among the most hazardous malware/spyware packages currently in circulation.”

This legal action against Temu underscores broader concerns regarding the activities of Chinese tech firms operating within the U.S., particularly concerning data privacy and national security. The case has the potential to set crucial precedents for the regulation of foreign-owned tech enterprises and the enforcement of data protection standards within the American legal framework.