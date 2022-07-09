Ashneer Grover Establishes New Start-up Company

It looks like Ashneer Grover has finally put his animosity with fintech start–up company BharatPe and its people after he was forced to cut ties from the company that he had founded and has now come out to create a brand new start–up. The new start–up company has been created along with his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover who was also forced to leave BharatPe after a long drawn battle.

According to sources from Tofler, the new company will be known as Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd.

On the 14th of June, Mr. Grover took to his social media accounts to celebrate his birthday and to announce to the people that he will creating a new start–up company very soon. He went on to say that he is very excited about this new project and that he is ready to create yet another unicorn. He also said that it is due for him to disrupt yet another industry in the country as he builds another unicorn.

According to the data from Tofler, the company was officially created on the 6th of July, Wednesday. The report even says that the directors of the company are the husband and wife duo. The pair were also top executives and directors of BharatPe before they were forced to leave the start–up company.

Mr. Grover was the previous managing director and was one of the founders of BharatPe, but after a lot of financial irregularities and after being accused of unethical behaviour and using foul language during business meetings with his people and with people of other firms, he was forced to recuse himself from the firm, but not after going down in a very public feud with other top brass of the company. However, even with all of the controversy, the fintech start–up company was able to attain the status of a unicorn just under a year ago.

The husband and wife duo have denied any wrongdoing and have blamed the chief executive officer Suhail Sameer and Mr. Rajnish Kumar who is the chairman for the entire controversy.

However, BharatPe is actually the second unicorn that Mr. Grover has been part of. Prior to BharatPe, he was the chief financial officer of Blinkit which was previously called Grofers. The company became a unicorn and has since been acquired by Zomato.

According to many sources, Mr. Grover is currently in talks with various venture capital companies to raise funds for his newly established start–up company