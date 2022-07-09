Log In Register
Ashneer Grover Establishes New Start-up Company
Grover had previously said he will prefer to build a bootstrapped company next, like Zeta and Zerodha, rather than depending on investors.

Vishvas Narayan
BusinessStartups

It looks like Ashneer Grover has finally put his animosity with fintech startup company BharatPe and its people after he was forced to cut ties from the company that he had founded and has now come out to create a brand new startupThe new startup company has been created along with his wifeMadhuri Jain Grover who was also forced to leave BharatPe after a long drawn battle.

According to sources from Toflerthe new company will be known as Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd.

Ashneer Grover with his wife Madhuri Jain

On the 14th of JuneMrGrover took to his social media accounts to celebrate his birthday and to announce to the people that he will creating a new startup company very soonHe went on to say that he is very excited about this new project and that he is ready to create yet another unicornHe also said that it is due for him to disrupt yet another industry in the country as he builds another unicorn.

According to the data from Toflerthe company was officially created on the 6th of JulyWednesdayThe report even says that the directors of the company are the husband and wife duoThe pair were also top executives and directors of BharatPe before they were forced to leave the startup company.

MrGrover was the previous managing director and was one of the founders of BharatPebut after a lot of financial irregularities and after being accused of unethical behaviour and using foul language during business meetings with his people and with people of other firmshe was forced to recuse himself from the firmbut not after going down in a very public feud with other top brass of the companyHowevereven with all of the controversythe fintech startup company was able to attain the status of a unicorn just under a year ago.

The husband and wife duo have denied any wrongdoing and have blamed the chief executive officer Suhail Sameer and MrRajnish Kumar who is the chairman for the entire controversy.

HoweverBharatPe is actually the second unicorn that MrGrover has been part ofPrior to BharatPehe was the chief financial officer of Blinkit which was previously called GrofersThe company became a unicorn and has since been acquired by Zomato.

According to many sourcesMrGrover is currently in talks with various venture capital companies to raise funds for his newly established startup company

