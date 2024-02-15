The gaming industry has been booming for a long time, and today’s date, we have many laptops and even desktops for gamers. Considering the gaming PC market leader, ASUS has stayed at the top for years.

It’s going to be the same for the year 2024, too, where now the Indian subsidiary of Asus, Asus India, has finally launched a newly refreshed lineup of Zephyrours laptops, a G series desktop, and also a Strix Scar laptop.

The all-new laptops and desktops launched now are the new ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024), ROG G22 Desktop, ROG Strix Scar 16, and ROG Strix Scar 18.

So, you want to upgrade to a new gaming laptop or even a power-packed desktop. In that case, this is the right time as now Asus has got you covered with fantastic power-packed features for an excellent price point, so without any further ado, let’s look into Asus’s new gaming laptop and desktop.

Asus launches all-new Gaming Laptop and Desktop in India

Asus, the well-known Taiwanese manufacturer, has once again piqued the interest of gaming fans in the Indian market with its latest products.

The debut of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) and updated versions of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops, and ROG G22 desktop marks a substantial advancement in gaming technology. Let’s get into the specifics of these intriguing new releases.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) – Specification and Price

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) is the flagship of Asus’ gaming portfolio, a powerhouse built to fulfill gamers’ different demands.

This gaming laptop, priced at Rs 189,990, features a magnificent 16-inch 2.5K display with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, resulting in smooth and immersive images. It runs Windows 11 Pro and features an AI-backed Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU combined with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 GPU for unrivaled graphics performance.

One of the ROG Zephyrus G16’s most notable features is its superior thermal management system, which includes second-generation Arc Flow fans and a redesigned air exit to disperse heat effectively during extended gaming sessions.

Furthermore, its fast-charging features mean the battery can charge from zero to fifty percent in just 30 minutes, allowing gamers to stay in the action without worrying about power outages.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18: Specs and Details

The updated versions of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops provide an unrivaled gaming experience.

These laptops, priced at Rs 289,990 and Rs 339,990, come with 16-inch and 18-inch Nebula HDR panels that provide remarkable visual immersion. Powered by the newest Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology, they deliver flawless graphics rendering for an immersive gaming experience.

Gamers may customize their gaming configuration by choosing between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU choices. Furthermore, with a powerful 90Wh battery, these laptops provide uninterrupted gaming sessions, allowing players to stay focused on their game.

Asus ROG G22 Desktop: Specification

The ROG G22 Desktop, priced at Rs 229,990, completes Asus’ gaming offering. This desktop monster has an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, providing great gaming and multitasking capabilities. Its RGB lighting on the front panel offers visual appeal to any gaming setup.

Furthermore, integrating Dolby Atmos and AI noise-canceling technology in the speakers improves the audio experience by offering gamers immersive sound while reducing undesirable background noise.

Conclusion

Asus has proven its dedication to offering cutting-edge gaming technology to Indian consumers with the launch of the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024), ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops, and ROG G22 desktop.

Whether it’s the elegant design, strong performance, or immersive graphics, each device in Asus’ gaming portfolio adds something special to the gaming experience. As gaming evolves, Asus remains at the forefront, pushing limits and establishing new benchmarks for gaming perfection.