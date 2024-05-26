Exciting news for handheld gaming enthusiasts! Asus is gearing up to launch the ROG Ally X, an updated version of its popular ROG Ally gaming console. The specifications for the upcoming device have been leaked, hinting at some significant hardware improvements that gamers have been eagerly anticipating. Let’s dive into what we can expect from this new iteration.

Asus ROG Ally X – A Boost in Battery Life

One of the standout upgrades in the ROG Ally X is the battery capacity. According to a report by VideoCardz, the new device will feature an 80Whr battery, which is double the size of the original ROG Ally’s 40Whr battery.

This substantial increase should address one of the major complaints from users of the first-generation device—short battery life. With a larger battery, gamers can look forward to extended play sessions without constantly worrying about recharging.

More Memory for Better Performance

Memory is another area where the ROG Ally X sees a significant boost. The new console will come equipped with 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, an upgrade from the 16GB found in the original model. This increase in RAM, coupled with higher memory bandwidth (7,500MHz compared to the previous 6,400MHz), is expected to enhance the overall performance, making the device more capable of handling demanding games and multitasking more efficiently.

Retained Core Specifications

Despite these upgrades, some core features of the ROG Ally remain unchanged. The ROG Ally X will continue to use the AMD Ryzen Z1 Ultimate APU, ensuring consistent processing power. Additionally, the device will retain the 7-inch full-HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing gamers with a smooth and immersive visual experience.

Improved Cooling System

To keep up with the enhanced performance, Asus has also upgraded the cooling system in the ROG Ally X. The new model will feature a fan that is 23 percent smaller and has fins that are 50 percent thinner than those in the first-generation device. This design change is expected to improve airflow by 10 percent, helping to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions.

Design and Weight Changes

The larger battery and improved components do come with a slight trade-off in terms of size and weight. The ROG Ally X will be 36.9mm thick, making it 4.5mm thicker than its predecessor. It will also weigh in at 678g, which is 70g heavier than the original ROG Ally. While these changes might make the device slightly bulkier, the benefits of a longer battery life and better performance are likely to outweigh the added heft for most users.

Asus ROG Ally X – Pricing and Availability

While the exact pricing and availability details are yet to be officially confirmed, rumors suggest that the ROG Ally X will be priced around $799 (roughly Rs. 66,400). This pricing seems reasonable given the substantial hardware improvements. More information, including official announcements, is expected to be revealed at Computex 2024, which kicks off on June 4.

What This Means for Gamers

The Asus ROG Ally X looks set to address many of the issues that users had with the first-generation device. The larger battery and increased memory are likely to be the most welcomed upgrades, offering longer play times and smoother performance. The retained APU and display specifications ensure that the core gaming experience remains top-notch, while the improved cooling system helps maintain optimal performance during extended use.

Final Thoughts

Asus’s strategy with the ROG Ally X appears to be focused on refinement rather than revolution. By doubling the battery capacity and adding more memory, the company is addressing the most critical feedback from its user base. The slight increase in size and weight seems a fair trade-off for the enhancements in usability and performance.

For gamers who enjoyed the first ROG Ally but found it lacking in certain areas, the ROG Ally X could be the perfect solution. With its improved battery life, enhanced memory, and better cooling system, this new version promises to deliver a more robust and satisfying gaming experience.

As we await the official launch and more detailed reviews, the leaks certainly paint an exciting picture of what’s to come. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the official unveiling at Computex 2024. If you’re a handheld gaming enthusiast, the ROG Ally X is definitely a device to keep an eye on!