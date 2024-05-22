ASUS has introduced its latest Vivobook S-series laptops in India, featuring the Vivobook S14, Vivobook S15, and Vivobook S16. This new lineup offers diverse options for consumers, including variations in screen size, processor type, and color choices.

These laptops boast advanced features like OLED displays, the latest Intel and AMD processors, and military-grade durability, making them a compelling choice for a wide range of users.

ASUS Vivobook S-Series Laptops – Pricing and Availability

The pricing for the new ASUS Vivobook S-series in India is as follows:

Vivobook S14: Priced at Rs 89,990, available in Neutral Black.

Vivobook S15: Priced at Rs 96,990, available in Mist Blue and Neutral Black.

Vivobook S16: Priced at Rs 102,990, also available in Mist Blue and Neutral Black.

These laptops can be purchased online via the ASUS e-shop and other e-commerce platforms. They are also available offline at ASUS Exclusive stores, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Croma.

ASUS Vivobook S-Series Variants and Features

Here are the feautres of all the Vivobook S Series laptops.

Asus Vivobook S14

The Vivobook S14 is designed for users who prioritize portability without compromising performance. Here are its key features:

Processor: Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, ensuring robust performance and efficiency.

Build: Boasts a military-grade MIL-STD-810H standard for durability. The ultra-thin metal body makes it lightweight at just 1.30 Kg.

Display: Features a vibrant Asus Lumina OLED display, perfect for vivid images and sharp visuals.

Operating System: Runs on Windows 11 Home, providing the latest features and updates from Microsoft.

Keyboard and Connectivity: Includes an ergonomic keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1.

Camera and Audio: Equipped with AiSense camera technology for enhanced video calls and a sound system tuned by Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos certification for an immersive audio experience.

Asus Vivobook S15

The Vivobook S15 is geared towards users who need a larger screen and higher performance:

Processor: Utilizes the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor for superior processing power.

Memory and Storage: Comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, offering fast performance and ample storage.

Display: Sports a 15.5-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and crisp visuals.

Durability and Protection: Features military-grade durability and ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Protection.

Thermal Technology: Includes ASUS IceCool Thermal technology to maintain optimal temperatures during prolonged use.

Additional Features: The ASUS ErgoSense Keyboard with a Copilot key, a larger touchpad, and Windows Hello facial login enhance user comfort and security. This model weighs 1.50 Kg and also runs on Windows 11 Home.

Asus Vivobook S16

The Vivobook S16 is the top-tier model in the series, combining a large display with high-end specifications:

Processor: Powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor, delivering exceptional performance.

Memory and Storage: Equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Display: Features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and an 89% screen-to-body ratio for an expansive viewing experience.

Build and Design: Comes with a sleek all-metal design, providing both durability and a premium feel.

Thermal Management: Incorporates ASUS IceCool thermal technology for efficient heat dissipation.

Keyboard and Ports: Includes the ASUS ErgoSense Keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting, a larger touchpad, Thunderbolt ports, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C type charging. This model also weighs 1.50 Kg and runs on Windows 11 Home.

Why Choose the ASUS Vivobook S-Series?

The new ASUS Vivobook S-series laptops cater to a wide range of users, from students and professionals to casual users looking for reliable performance and portability. The combination of AMD and Intel processor options, OLED displays, robust build quality, and advanced features like customizable RGB keyboards and superior thermal management make these laptops stand out in their segment.

Moreover, the inclusion of Windows 11 Home ensures users have access to the latest software features and security updates. The military-grade durability and sleek designs further add to their appeal, making the Vivobook S-series a versatile and stylish choice for various computing needs.

Conclusion

The launch of the ASUS Vivobook S-series in India brings a fresh wave of innovation to the laptop market, offering consumers multiple options tailored to their specific needs.

Whether you prioritize portability, performance, or display quality, there is a Vivobook S model to suit your preferences. With competitive pricing and a host of advanced features, the Vivobook S14, S15, and S16 are poised to become popular choices among Indian consumers.

The launch of the ASUS Vivobook S-series in India brings a fresh wave of innovation to the laptop market, offering consumers multiple options tailored to their specific needs.