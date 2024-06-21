If you have been planning on owning the latest iPhone but the price is a bit too high for you to bare then here is a break; AT&T has a deal that will make you do a happy dance. Now, think about receiving the iPhone 15 Plus with a sleek aesthetic and 5G connectivity worth $930 for just $6. 49 a month! You must be thinking it’s another one of those tricks, isn’t it? Okay, let me take you through the finer details and show you how to make it a reality.

The Big Deal: $6. $49 a Month for an iPhone 15 Plus

As you all know, the iPhone 15 Plus is now available and if you want to own this newest gadget, well AT&T has a super offer for you. Of course, there is a small catch and that is, you need to follow these few steps though. First of all, it costs only $6. Only if the following situations apply can a 49 monthly fee be expected: Oh do not fret I shall take you through it.

Preparing to Get Your New iPhone: A Guide

Pick the Right Storage: The trade depends with the amount of warehousing required. If you do not mind the base storage, you can now get the iPhone for as low as $6. 49 a month. Need more space? It can be purchased with 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB but the monthly cost will be slightly higher $25. 84 to $34. 17. For example, if you are watching a movie and decide to get a larger container of soda, more space = more money.

Buy an Eligible Smartphone: Second, one must buy a smartphone that is approved and can only be bought with a qualified installment plan. Yes, I mean paying taxes for the full price of the phone and have to pay an additional $35 activation or upgrade fee. Think of it as a requirement of buying a ticket before they can watch the film.

Keep Your Service Plan: You have to maintain the postpaid eligible unlimited voice and data wireless service active. Existing AT&T customers can just add to their current unlimited plan, which could potentially help them save some extra cents in there.

Trade-In Your Old Smartphone:

Here comes the fun part – trade-in your old smartphone. It should be in good working condition and should be traded within 30 days after activation of new phone. You can avail up to $1000 off your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, depending on its value.

What Your Trade-In Gets You

$290+ Trade-In Value: However, if your old phone is worth at least $290 you are in for a treat. There will be discounts as much as $1000 for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max.

$130-$289 Trade-In Value: If the value of the phone is between $130 and $289, then the applicant will receive $700 in bill credits.

$35-$129 Trade-In Value: You will receive bill credits of $350 even if the phone price is between $35 and $129. It is like discovering more fries at the bottom of a fast-food bag than you expected to have!

Important Points to Remember

The trade-in promo is applicable to iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max only.

This offer is good for both new and existing postpaid wireless customers from AT&T.

Expect credits on your bill after three billing cycles of the trade-in, although these will be on a prorated basis.

If you cancel your service early then your credits will stop and you will have to pay the balance on your phone.

Upgrade with AT&T’s Next Up Plan

As for the people who like having the newest gadget, AT&T Next Up plan lets you upgrade your iPhone next time around. It is simply having fast track access to the latest technology.