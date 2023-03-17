Audi’s Third Electric SUV Confirmed: 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron

The Q6 e-tron, a new addition to Audi’s lineup of electric SUVs, has been officially confirmed. Positioned between the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron models, this SUV will utilize the VW Group’s advanced PPE platform, featuring an 800-volt electrical architecture. It is anticipated that the Q6 e-tron will make its debut later in the year and be available in the U.S. as a 2025 model.

Recently released official images of a camouflaged Q6 prototype undergoing winter testing offer a glimpse at what the new model will look like. Audi has also provided preliminary information regarding its PPE platform and 800-volt electrical architecture, which will allow for faster charging speeds. The Q6 e-tron is expected to have a standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, carrying the Quattro name, and will compete with other electric SUVs such as the Cadillac Lyriq, Genesis Electrified GV70, and Lexus RZ. The new model will also introduce the VW Group’s PPE electric platform, which will be utilized in future models, including the Audi A6 e-tron. Although there is currently no official release date, it is anticipated that the Q6 e-tron will make its debut in the coming months.

Features

The Q6 e-tron will be a vital addition to Audi’s electric vehicle lineup, particularly as the company moves forward with its strategy to become a carbon-neutral automaker by 2050. The Q6 e-tron promises to be a stylish and technologically advanced SUV that will appeal to environmentally conscious drivers who demand performance, luxury, and style. In May 2021, Audi announced that it would become a fully electric car brand by 2033, with plans to phase out internal combustion engines by 2026. In recent times, Audi’s new flagship electric SUV, the e-tron GT, The e-tron GT was released earlier this year and is positioned as Audi’s flagship electric vehicle, offering a blend of luxury, performance, and sustainability.