Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gameplay Screenshots Leak Online

In recent news, Avatar fans were treated to a surprise leak of several gameplay screenshots from the highly anticipated open-world action-adventure game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The images were shared on Twitter by dataminer ScriptLeaksR6, who had previously revealed information about pre-order bonuses for the game. The leaked screenshots showcase a first-person perspective, with one image depicting a Na’vi engaged in a shootout with the Mitsubishi MK-6 Amplified Mobility Platform. The second image shows a correctly-sized Na’vi riding a mountain banshee in what appears to be a cutscene.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was announced back in 2017 by Massive Entertainment, the developers behind Far Cry 3 and The Division franchise. Originally slated for release alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, the second installment in James Cameron’s sci-fi series, the game was delayed in the summer of 2022 without a new release date or specific reason given for the postponement. However, the recent leak of pre-order bonuses and gameplay screenshots suggest that the game is back on track and could be on course to meet its target release window.

AFOP likely always first person 🤗 pic.twitter.com/TOp7jiacut — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 27, 2023

According to ScriptLeaksR6, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be played entirely from a first-person perspective, with a mix of FPS gameplay and third-person cutscenes similar to Far Cry 6. The leak has caused some concern among fans regarding the scale of the Na’vi character in the first-person screenshot. However, the second image seems to alleviate those concerns and suggests that the game will deliver a cinematic experience for players.

In addition to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Massive Entertainment is also reportedly working on an unannounced Star Wars game rumored to feature a massive open galaxy like No Man’s Sky. Unlike the Avatar tie-in, however, the Star Wars game is believed to be years away from releasing.

Posting AFOP gameplay soon pic.twitter.com/5l0hjUkc2M — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 27, 2023

The leak of these gameplay screenshots has sparked excitement among fans of the Avatar franchise, who have been eagerly anticipating the release of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. With the game apparently back on track for release and the promise of more information coming soon, fans can look forward to diving into the lush and vibrant world of Pandora once again.

It is important to note, however, that leaks such as these can have a negative impact on the development of a game. While fans may be excited to see what’s in store for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it is important to respect the hard work and dedication that goes into creating these games. Furthermore, leaks can potentially harm the sales of a game if they reveal too much information or cause negative buzz among fans. As such, it is important for fans to support the development of these games by respecting the release schedule and avoiding spreading unauthorized leaks or spoilers.

In conclusion, the recent leak of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gameplay screenshots has sparked excitement among fans of the franchise. With the promise of more information to come, fans can look forward to diving into the lush world of Pandora once again. However, it is important for fans to respect the hard work and dedication of the developers and avoid spreading unauthorized leaks or spoilers that could potentially harm the development or sales of the game.