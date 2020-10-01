Bangalore based startup FeedMyPockets rebrands to ‘Taskmo’, plans for a revolution in work fulfillment and recruitment

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have been witnessing lots of news about layoffs, funding crunches and furloughs. But we at ‘Feedmypockets’ took this as a golden time to Re-think, Re-innovate, Re-transform and Re-brand our product by estimating the aftermath post COVID19.

Post-COVID, businesses are going lean and many firms have lost supply chains due to lack of employees. Even after lockdown, companies are facing difficulties in the supply chain and fulfilment. We figured out early that this problem would arise and hence we launched our new framework to help enterprises and businesses in quick outsourcing and fulfilment. And to help gig workers regain their employment source

In a short span of about 45-50 days, we launched Taskmo. Yes we rebranded ourselves from FeedmyPockets to Taskmo – a company which leverages enterprises and helps companies with their outsourcing needs in these critical times. The major benefits of partnering with Taskmo is :-

1) Companies can outsource onground, and can offer operational tasks to our distributed gig workers in pay-based-task module.

2) Companies can hire gig workers from us for hourly- monthly and full time roles in Pay-per-hire module.

Not only that, at Taskmo we have introduced a skill matching algorithm that helps us to filter the task pool. We have used digital KYC for the background check and AI driven training modules and assessment. Geo based algorithms have been used to track the workers demographically.

At Taskmo, companies can submit their fulfillment request in just 5 minutes and our turnaround time is just 5 hours!

Taskmo is win-win platform for both companies and gig workers as,

1) Companies can lean their team size and yet outsource their work among distributed gig workers. Here companies can only pay for the task they need. Gig workers will be benefited too, by earning for the tasks they perform.

2) Companies can go for either long term or flexible months hiring without the interview and follow up hurdles. Here companies can pay either based on the months used or pay as a one time cost. Gig workers are benefited with available instant jobs and digital training as well.

No sooner did we launch Taskmo, we started working with enterprises like Wipro, Amazon, Jio Mart, ITC, Udaan, Bigbasket, Yulu, Rapido, Bounce, Dunzo, Blackbuck, Grofers and many more. Today nearly a million app users (gig workers) and 250+ companies have signed up with us. We also started recovering our business to 70-80 % by august. We are expecting to reach more than 200% growth in next financial year as companies are opening up and they all need fulfilment and supply chain support.

We have persisted in the crisis and are still thriving hard to take a digital-first approach in fulfilment and supply chain solutions for businesses.