Bangalore based startup Kohbee is all set to revolutionize the creator economy- Here’s how

Education in recent years has changed dramatically; with the advent of e-learning, teaching is now being done remotely and on digital platforms. Educator-creators are now required to have a very strong digital presence, and we are seeing a shift of individual educator-creators trying to create their brand. Today, many individual educators aspire to establish and grow their online businesses, which is the prime reason why Kohbee is born. Started by IIT (BHU) alumni- Rohan Sinha, Shashwat Aditya, and Siddharth Chauhan, Kohbee is currently being used by 30,000 content creators and educators.

The Kohbee team is on a mission to empower individual creator-educators by giving them access to tools of a large ed-tech that allows them to set up, manage and grow their online business. Kohbee is based in the heart of Bangalore; creator-educators from all walks of life can create their courses website within 60 seconds, conduct live classes, take advantage of the inbuilt LMS system and international payment support. Apart from English, the Kohbee app is available in 7 different languages(Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bahasa, Malay, Tamil, Bengali ) including 2 South East Asian Languages which allows people comfortable with their local languages to efficiently conduct their online teaching business via Kohbee.

“The number of creators on YouTube has grown from 20 million to 47 million globally during the pandemic, and this will only go up, 40% of these creators are in the domain of education which puts the number of creator-educators at roughly 20 million globally, with an estimated 6 million creator-educators in India. The most common source of revenue for such educators is 1:1 coaching and pre-recorded courses, and hence the need for a platform like Kohbee arises to help these creator-educators monetize their content efficiently.” Siddharth Chauhan, Co-founder

Kohbee has received 50,000+ downloads in three months since its start. From teaching trading to flying a plane, Kohbee has seen various kinds of courses sold on the 26000+ websites made using its software.

“60 percent of these creator-educators do not have access to a laptop. We wanted to solve this problem for the education industry, which is why Kohbee is the first mobile-based SAAS platform for this market, providing everything in one place. Other platforms are providing the same services for 3 times the amount, and the user requires a laptop/PC. The way we have built Kohbee can be considered as a ‘Done for You’ solution as opposed to other ‘Do It Yourself’ solutions out there, which allows aspiring creator-educators to dream big.”- Rohan Sinha, Co-founder.

Kohbee has raised USD 235,000 in pre-seed funding round and Ankit Mehrotra (CEO, Dineout), Saurabh Aggarwal (Founder, Fitso), Ah! Ventures, Fortunexus, and others were among the angel investors who led the funding.

“With this round of funding, Kohbee aims to build a strong core team and attack the biggest problems that educators face today. Indian educators are doing well. All they lack is technical expertise to accelerate their growth, just like any other Edtech start-up. In the next few months, we will build a product that educators and creators will love,” said Shashwat Aditya – Co-founder.

Kohbee competes with some of the top companies in the edtech-conferencing space like Graphy (by Unacademy), Teachmint, Teachmore, Udemy, and others. However, what sets Kohbee apart is its mobile-based SAAS Platform, which makes the courses available to people who don’t have access to laptops or PCs.

What kind of courses can you teach on Kohbee? Who should Download the Kohbee app?

Anything and Everything. From Maths, Physics, English, Social Studies, Art, Dance, Music to Photography, French, Flying a plane, Content Creation, Video Editing, and Instagram Marketing. If you are a teacher, educator, Instagram content creator, Youtuber or a coaching instructor, Kohbee is the app for you. Launch your courses on Kohbee and monetize your content in the most effective way on your OWN platform. You control what you post!

