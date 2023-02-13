Bengaluru Metro receives bids from four firms for coach supply

Developmental activities for the blue line and pink line of the Bengaluru metro are happening in full swing as four rolling-stock companies are reportedly competing to provide 318 coaches for the Outer Ring Road-Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Metro corridor and Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara) corridors metro.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited sources who spoke to news agencies, Alstom, a French multinational rolling stock manufacturer, CAF from Spain, BEML Ltd, and Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagon Limited are the four companies that took part in the bidding process.

In September 2022, BMRCL invited tenders to design, manufacture, supply, install, test, and commission 318 standard gauge Metro cars. The tender also includes personnel training and comprehensive maintenance for up to 15 years.

The tender, originally expected to be finalized in December 2022, was delayed for various reasons. Four major companies have expressed interest in supplying metro coaches for the pink and blue line metro corridor projects.

The order of 318 coaches will include 16 six-coach train sets (96 coaches) for the Pink Line, 16 six-car sets (96 coaches) for ORR (Central Silk Board – KR Puram), and 21 six-car sets (126 cars) for the Airport Metro (KR Puram-KIA). In total, the order will comprise a mix of 33 six-car and six-coach train sets.

The Blue Line, also known as the ORR-Airport Metro Line, is a section of the Namma Metro rail network in Bangalore, Karnataka. It is divided into two sections – Phase-2A, which runs from Silkboard to KR Puram, and Phase-2B, which runs from KR Puram to the Airport. While construction for Phase-2A began in August 2021, Phase-2B is expected to commence in February 2022.

Blue and Pink Line of Namma Metro

The Pink Line of Namma Metro, currently under construction, is a 21.25 km line connecting Kalena Agrahara station on Bannerghatta road in the south to Nagawara station on Outer Ring road in the north. It is anticipated that the line will be operational by 2025-26.