Trading in Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares, along with other stocks, was temporarily halted on Monday due to a technical glitch caused by a code upgrade. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) quickly addressed the issue, allowing trading to resume later in the morning.

The Technical Glitch Explained

The trading halt occurred after an upgrade by the Consolidated Tape Association Security Information Processor (CTA SIP) over the weekend. This system consolidates stock data across major exchanges. According to a source familiar with the matter, the root of the problem lay in a change to how the opening reference price for stocks was calculated. Previously, the CTA SIP handled this calculation; however, the upgrade shifted this responsibility to the primary listing market of the stocks. This change inadvertently caused significant price discrepancies in certain securities, including Berkshire Hathaway.

Immediate Impact and Resolution

The issue became apparent shortly after the market opened on Monday. Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway, typically trading at around $640,000, showed a drastic and erroneous drop of 99.97%, plummeting to $185.10. This triggered an automatic halt in trading around 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Similar anomalies affected shares of Barrick Gold and NuScale Power, which also experienced drastic price drops and subsequent trading halts.

To rectify the situation, the CTA SIP rolled back its code to the previous version, effectively resolving the technical glitch. By 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time, all affected stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, resumed trading. Upon reopening, Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares returned to a price of approximately $640,000, marking a 2% increase. Barrick Gold shares rose about 1.7% to $17.38, and NuScale Power shares increased by 3.8% to $8.40.

Historical Context of Technical Glitches

This incident is the latest in a series of technical issues that have plagued major stock exchanges over the years. Notable past incidents include the 2015 NYSE outage, which halted trading for nearly four hours, and the 2013 Nasdaq trading halt that lasted three hours due to connectivity problems with the information feed distributing stock quotes. One of the most significant events, the 2010 “flash crash,” saw major exchanges collapse and rebound rapidly, which was later attributed to automated trading following a large sale of S&P 500 futures.

NYSE’s Response and Measures

In response to Monday’s glitch, the NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, conducted an investigation into the issue, specifically focusing on the Limit Up-Limit Down (LULD) bands. These bands are designed to prevent extreme price swings by halting trades that fall outside predefined price ranges. The investigation and subsequent resolution underscore the exchange’s commitment to maintaining market stability and integrity.

Technical glitches in stock exchanges can have significant implications for market participants, ranging from individual investors to large institutional traders. Erroneous price swings and trading halts can lead to confusion, potential financial losses, and a temporary lack of liquidity in the market. The swift resolution of such issues is crucial to restoring investor confidence and ensuring the smooth functioning of the financial markets.

In the case of Berkshire Hathaway and other affected stocks, the quick rollback of the CTA SIP’s code and the resumption of normal trading demonstrate the exchange’s ability to address and rectify technical issues promptly. However, this incident also highlights the importance of rigorous testing and validation of system upgrades to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The temporary halt in trading of Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares and other stocks due to a technical glitch serves as a reminder of the complexities and potential vulnerabilities within modern trading systems. The swift resolution by the NYSE and the rollback of the CTA SIP’s code to its previous version ensured that normal trading resumed promptly, minimizing the disruption. As technology continues to evolve, exchanges must remain vigilant in their efforts to safeguard market stability and protect investor interests. The incident also underscores the importance of robust contingency planning and quick response mechanisms to address unforeseen technical challenges in the financial markets.