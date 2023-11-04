Best Black Friday Day Deals on Apple and Samsung Smartphones

It’s time for the Black Friday sale, and we already have some amazing deals and discounts. From gadgets to smartphones and even appliances, you are covered with amazing deals for the day. However, if you want to get in hands with a new smartphone, be it from a premium phone or even a budget phone, for this Black Friday Sale 2023, you can get some amazing deals.

To give you a glimpse of the smartphone deals, here you will be getting discounts on flagships from Apple, and Samsung, so here is everything you should know.

Deals on Flagship Smartphones | Apple and Samsung

We have Black Friday Sale 2023 announced on many different e-commerce platforms, and here we have curated the best list of smartphone deals.

1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Original Price: $999+

$999+ Deal Price: Get an iPhone 15 Pro for Free, Get an iPad for $280 off, and an Apple TV for free (6 Months).

Yes, you read it right! You can get in hands with a new Apple iPhone 15 Pro for completely free of cost. To give you a glimpse about the Smartphone, this new flagship is among the 15 series iPhones launched back in September this year.

It’s only been around one month since we got to see the new Apple iPhone flagship making its way to release, and right after the release, we already have discounts announced on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone. Here is the guide on how you can buy the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro for free of cost. This unique offer was announced by the leading telecom service provider, Verizon, in the US.

To get in hands with this new Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone, you can buy this new phone by trading in your older devices, and if you happen to get a full trading amount, you can get in hands with the new iPhone 15 Pro for free.

Talking more about the deals, it’s been said that Verizon also offers discounts on Apple iPads, where you can get discounts worth $280. However, you are required to opt for a new line. You can also get an Apple TV with 4K output and 64 storage for free, alongside six months of Apple One subscription.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Original Price: $599

$599 Deal Price: $599 + $100 Gift Card

If you want to upgrade to a new Android Budget premium smartphone, then Samsung’s FE or Fan Edition smartphone lineup is among the best-selling phones for this price point.

Regarding the Black Friday Deals for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, here you will get an additional $100 gift card.

The smartphone has a bigger 6.4-inch AMOLED panel on the front, supporting a faster 120Hz refresh rate. Going inside, here we will be getting the latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (within the US Regions) and Exynos 200 CPU.

Alongside the processor, you will also get a faster 8GB of RAM combined with storage options starting from 128GB of Internal storage. On the camera side, you will get a 50MP main camera sensor on the rear side combined with a 12MP Ultrawide angle sensor and an 8MP Telephoto sensor, which can support 3x Optical Zoom, and on the front side, a 10MP front camera.

When did the Black Friday Sale Start?

Right after the end of the Thanksgiving sale for 2023, the next biggest sale for the year, Black Friday Sale 2023, gave a new start. Already, we have many e-commerce and offline retailers who have introduced discounts and have started with their new Black Friday ad.

What is Cyber Monday Sale 2023?

Regarding the next sale, right after Thanksgiving, we will get the Black Friday Sale, and after Black Friday, the next bigger sale is the Cyber Monday Sale, which will be making its way to start by the 27th of November this year.