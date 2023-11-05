Best Black Friday TV Deals Available Now – Walmart & BestBuy

When it comes to Black Friday Sales, nigger entertainment products like SmartTVs, Music Systems are always the central attention of many users in and around the United States. For this Holiday season, many look to upgrade to a new TV and enjoy family time during the holidays. As the Black Friday sale is announced right around the corner of the Holiday season, you can often find many TV deals from retailers.

As of date, we have plenty of retailers offering great deals on Smart TVs, from cheaper ones to even expensive OLED TVs; you can get any of these for a great price. However, checking out the retailer’s platforms for a suitable TV takes time and effort. Don’t worry, as here we have got you covered with some amazing deals to save pockets.

What are the Best Black Friday TV Deals Online – Walmart and BestBuy

So, who has the Best Black Friday TV deals? Every year, the best TV deals are usually offered by leading online retailers like Walmart and BestBuy. We also have covered articles on the Best Black Friday Deals in 2022. Walmart and BestBuy were at the top of the list, offering huge discounts on Smart TV.

Talking about Black Friday Deals 2023; we will see amazing discounts being announced by these two retailers. Let’s look into Smart TV deals you can opt for this year.

Samsung Best Black Friday TV Deals

Website: Walmart, BestBuy

Walmart, BestBuy Deal Price: Starting from $840

Samsung’s Frame TV series is among the leading high-quality smart TVs, which also comes with a great set of features and specifications inside. Samsung Frame TV series comes with all types of display sizes, from 32-inch displays to as big as 85-inch displays.

Samsung Frame TV series has been among the best-selling TVs for Black Friday. The TVs were in the major spotlight last year for being among the Best Friday Deals in 2022, and even in 2023, we will see the Samsung Frame TV series top the list.

The Frame TV series is among the premium TVs, which is more popular among the audience for its high-quality screen alongside the best audio output. Not only as a TV, but you can also switch to Art Mode, where you can display some amazing and leading art collections of your choice.

The TV comes with hidden cables and is thinner in size. On the display side, the smart TV takes the glory of having the best 4K UHD QLED Panel. Talking about the pricing, the prices start from $840 for 43-inch models, which were initially priced at $1000. You can checkout the review of the TV down below.

LG Best Black Friday TV Deals

Website: BestBuy

BestBuy Deal Price: $1300

Alongside Samsung, LG also takes the triumph for having the Best Smart TVs if you are looking to get in hands with more giant premium TVs which not only comes bigger but also comes with all the premium specification and features inside, be it from bigger 4K OLED panel to having smart features on both audio and video to give more like theatre like experience.

For this deal, we have LG’s 65-inch B3 Series OLED TV, which we list as the Best Black Friday TV Deal for 65-inch smart TVs. The LG B3 Series OLED TV has a wide range of features, from its display, which supports around 8.3 million self-lit pixels, to even the best audio output supported with AI Sound Pro.

LG B3’s display takes the spotlight with the premium OLED 65-inch spread panel, which supports features like Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log Gamma, and, of course, a faster Refresh Rate of 120Hz. iGyaan has covered an amazing detailed review of the LG B3 Smart TV; check it down below:

Regarding the current pricing, the LG B3 Series OLED TV is listed among the best Black Friday TV deals in BestBuy, where this TV, which is usually sold for a price tag of $2000, now gets a massive price slash, bringing down the price to just $1300.