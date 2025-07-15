The long wait for Nintendo Switch 2 consoles may soon see a break at least for a lucky few. Best Buy has officially announced that a Nintendo Switch 2 restock is coming to select in-store locations on Thursday, July 17, coinciding with the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza, one of Nintendo’s most anticipated exclusives of the year.

While supplies are expected to be limited and location-specific, this marks one of the most concrete restock opportunities since the console’s launch, offering some much-needed relief to players still chasing down the elusive next-gen hardware.

Best Buy has made it clear: this is an in-store only restock. If you’ve been refreshing the Best Buy app or waiting for online inventory alerts, this restock isn’t for you. Players will need to visit their local store in person to stand a chance at snagging the Switch 2, either as a standalone console or possibly bundled with a game.

This restocking strategy underscores the high demand and limited availability of the Switch 2, with Best Buy likely hoping to curb bot-driven purchases and give local fans a fairer shot at buying the device.

Which Versions Will Be Available?

Best Buy’s announcement did not clarify which version of the Switch 2 will be stocked on July 17. Gamers are left wondering whether it will include:

The standard Switch 2, priced at $449.99

The Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle, retailing for $499.99

Or possibly both

Polygon reached out to Best Buy for clarification, but there’s no confirmation yet. Regardless, availability will vary by location, and quantities are limited, according to the retailer.

If you’re hoping to buy a specific version, it might be worth calling your local Best Buy the night before or arriving early in the morning on the 17th to get in line.

Donkey Kong Bananza Launch: A Strategic Tie-In

The restock isn’t happening in isolation it’s strategically timed with the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza, a long-awaited platformer that brings the iconic ape back into the spotlight. The timing likely isn’t coincidental. Nintendo often leverages game launches to boost hardware sales, and with Donkey Kong Bananza promising to be a system-seller, the alignment makes perfect sense.

The game is expected to drive foot traffic into stores, and for those still console-less, the restock presents a golden opportunity to finally experience the next generation of Nintendo hardware alongside a major first-party title.

Despite Nintendo’s best efforts, the Switch 2 has faced persistent shortages since its record-breaking launch earlier this year. In fact, demand was so high that the initial lottery-based sales system in Japan received over 2.2 million applications, far exceeding Nintendo’s launch inventory.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa acknowledged the issue in an April post on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that the supply shortfall was not anticipated. “The number of applications significantly exceeded our expectations and far surpasses the quantity of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles we could deliver at launch,” Furukawa wrote.

During Nintendo’s 85th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June, Furukawa further addressed the shortages, apologizing to shareholders and consumers alike. “Currently, in many countries, the demand for Switch 2 exceeds the supply, and we are unable to meet it,” he said. “We are working to improve our production system to deliver as many units as possible.”

If you’re unable to reach a Best Buy on July 17 or prefer not to venture into retail chaos there is still hope. Amazon continues to offer a Switch 2 invite-only system, allowing verified customers to register interest in buying the console or bundle. While not guaranteed, this method has reportedly helped many customers bypass scalpers and secure their units through legitimate online channels.

Nintendo’s Commitment to Resolving Shortages

Nintendo has publicly committed to ramping up production of the Switch 2 in the coming months. The company’s supply chain issues are reportedly tied to global chip constraints, assembly line limitations, and unexpectedly high consumer demand.

However, insiders suggest that Nintendo has begun streamlining production and may see improved inventory levels by late Q3 or Q4 of 2025. Until then, restocks like the one at Best Buy will remain sporadicand highly coveted.

If you’re planning to visit Best Buy on July 17, here are a few tips:

Call ahead to confirm if your local store will participate.

Arrive early lines are expected.

Bring valid ID and payment ready.

Be prepared for bundle-only options, as standalone consoles may sell out faster.

If unavailable, ask staff when the next restock may happen.

While the Switch 2 restock at Best Buy on July 17 won’t solve Nintendo’s global shortage crisis, it does provide a glimmer of hope for eager fans especially those ready to dive into Donkey Kong Bananza. With continued interest in the console at an all-time high and production constraints slowly improving, these in-store drops may remain one of the best ways to secure Nintendo’s newest console in the near term.

So mark your calendars, charge your Joy-Cons, and be ready to swing into action Donkey Kong style.