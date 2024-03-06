Employees come and go all the time.

With these transitions, you may need to constantly and painstakingly update, delete, and create email signatures.

If you manually manage email signatures for each employee, your small business can lose many precious work hours.

In fact, Newoldstamp discovered that 45% of businesses update each employee’s email signature up to four times annually. That’s without accounting for unplanned exits.

If you lean on the best email signature management software, however, you can automate these tasks and make them less time- and effort-intensive.

You may get professional signature generators that can hasten your signature creation processes. Moreover, they may even have autofill capabilities that help you to automatically extract data from your systems to customize signatures for each worker.

In this article, we’ll discuss the best email signature management software for small businesses in 2024 that can help you improve your efficiency and productivity.

Signature.email – Best for email integration options. MySignature – Best for rich template variety. WiseStamp – Best for shared business inboxes. Exclaimer – Best for email signature automation. CodeTwo – Best for Microsoft Office 365 workflows.

Signature.email features a powerful email signature editor.

You can use it to drag and drop visual elements into email signature templates so that you can create a signature that aligns with your brand’s image.

Moreover, Signature.email gives you an email signature generator that can automate signature creation tasks for your small business.

It also accommodates a wide range of email platforms including Apple Mail, Gmail, and Outlook, among others. So I find that it’s one of the best email signature management software if you use a variety of email channels for your workflow.

Best features:

Signature.email offers you a visual email signature editor that you can use without any HTML skills. With a huge range of color and styling options available, this generator can help you capture intricate details about your brand’s essence.

You also get complex signature creation options such as user fillable fields, locked down fields and optional fields. This helps you to create highly complex email signatures that display important information about your business and staff.

Signature.email allows you to create generator links you can give out to employees and have them quickly personalize their signature from the templates you have created. With these links, getting everyone in your organization using the same email signature becomes a simple process.

Pricing:

Basic free version

$19 lifetime for individuals

Starting at $19/month for organizations

Verdict

Signature.email accommodates any email client that supports HTML signatures, which makes it an excellent choice if your small business uses several email platforms. Additionally, it offers features for automating critical email signature creation tasks so that you spend less time on iterative work and more effort on revenue-driving work.

MySignature delivers a web-based email signature solution.

This means that you can create professional email signatures online by customizing ready-to-go templates. So you don’t need to download an application.

Notably, MySignature allows you to add social media icons to your signatures, and this may help you redirect more traffic to your social pages.

It also features a variety of email signature templates, which have been developed by highly experienced specialists. Therefore, you get tried-and-test email signatures that may help you improve conversion rates for your small business.

Best features:

You get a centralized email dashboard that helps you track all your employees’ email signatures. This way, it becomes easy for you to ensure a consistent style and tone across the board so that you can build a reliable brand personality.

MySignature delivers advanced email signature analytics that generate monthly performance reports for your signatures. So you can be able to identify high-performing templates and replicate this success across your business.

It also comes with a handwritten signature generator that allows you to add handwritten text to your digital email signature. As a result, you can create signatures that feel more personal and this can strengthen client relationships.

Pricing:

Basic free version

Starting plan: $6/user per month.

Verdict

MySignature gives you a huge range of professional templates created by e-mail marketing experts, and this is key if your small business lacks experience in this area. That being said, I find that it has a limited range of customization, and this can be a deal-breaker if you have very specific branding requirements for your small business.

WiseStamp is ideal if you use a shared business mailbox.

That’s because it has functions that you can customize to enable you to switch between multiple email signatures during sending depending on the sender’s handle. So you can still centralize customer interactions while improving accountability.

You also get dynamic banners that allow you to add animated imagery so that you can highlight a specific cause or promotion to boost client engagement.

Furthermore, it also automatically adds relevant legal disclaimers to your signatures, which may help you to become more compliant with international regulations and directives.

Best features:

WiseStamp gives you twelve very elegant email signatures to choose from, and you can even reorder details and visuals in these templates. This enables you to extensively tune a signature and bring it up to your small business’s taste.

You can also leverage its custom-design service if you can’t find a template you’re pleased with or desire more personalization. This enables you to outsource your custom-design needs to ready signature specialists.

It also enables you to assign and group email signatures based on your departments and other categorization needs. Afterward, it gives you a central dashboard so that you can easily manage these signatures in one place.

Pricing:

Basic free version

Starting plan: $1.90/user per month.

Verdict

If you rely on a shared inbox for your communication needs, WiseStamp allows you to interchangeably use email signatures and manage them centrally to boost efficiency. However, I find that WiseStamp has a limited selection of signature templates, so you may need to use its custom design service, and this attracts additional charges.

Exclaimer has powerful email signature automation features.

It syncs with your user directory so that you can automatically populate signatures with contact data and create signatures faster and more accurately.

Furthermore, you also get QR codes for signatures that allow your consumers to easily save your business’s contact information directly to their address books.

Escapehatch discovered that 65% of consumers believe that email signature design has a strong effect on a business’s impression. So this makes Exclaimer’s email signature editor a critical tool for helping you elevate the design of your signatures.

Best features:

It integrates with Salesforce to enable you to pull data from your recipient lists so that you can use this information to tailor signature content based on their position in the buying journey. This can help improve your conversion rates.

You also get a social media feeds feature that integrates with your email signatures to display your latest Facebook posts on your signatures. So you may boost your social media marketing effectiveness for your small business.

Exclaimer has a rotating banner feature, which allows you to display multiple messages within the same signature space. This is useful for instances when you have a lot of promotional information to share with your audience.

Pricing:

Basic free version

Starting plan: $0.90/user per month.

Verdict

Exclaimer has several useful automation features that can help you delegate many signature management tasks, allowing you to invest more time and energy into your small business. However, I find that setting it up to work with Microsoft Outlook can be very cumbersome since it involves many manual configuration processes.

CodeTwo is a Microsoft-certified email signature solution.

It delivers extensive email signature integration features with Microsoft 365. Therefore, this makes it one of the best email signature management software if you rely on this suite for your small business and want a compatible solution that boosts your efficiency.

You also get a free autoresponder with CodeTwo’s 365 email signature solution, which offers personalized signatures and responses to your customers.

On top of that, it also allows you to add marketing banners and other promotional content to email signatures that can help you attract more leads.

Best features:

CodeTwo enables you to set up one-click surveys, where your customers can give their thoughts about your email signatures. This can help you to identify and shore up any weaknesses so that you can craft better-performing signatures.

It delivers a cloud-based email signature management toolset, complete with automatic replies, legal disclaimers, and synchronized signature updates. In turn, you can enjoy a more hands-free email signature management process.

CodeTwo’s Microsoft integration, allows you to automatically add email signatures as per keywords in the email title or body whenever you’re crafting an email on supported devices. This can help you to enhance your productivity.

Pricing:

Basic free version

Starting plan: $1.23/user per month.

Verdict

Microsoft has endorsed and certified CodeTwo for its MS 365 interoperability, so I believe this makes it a great choice if you primarily rely on the Office suite. However, you may find that it’s heavily tuned to accommodate the Office platform at the expense of other email channels, therefore resulting in a limited range of integration options.

FAQ Section

What is an email signature management software for small businesses?

It refers to any software that allows you to standardize the creation, monitoring, and distribution of email signatures to help make you more productive.

Essentially, they provide a great way for you to manage your email signatures centrally so that you can make the process less laborious and more efficient.

What are the key features of an email signature management software?

At the very least, it should have a no-code email signature generator that allows you to create professional signatures even if you don’t know any HTML.

A great solution should also offer automatic updates that revise signatures based on changing employee information so that you don’t have to do so manually.

How do I choose an email signature management software for my small business?

It’s important that you consider the email platforms that it supports to enable you to interoperably use it with your email platform of choice.

Additionally, the best email signature management software should have signature tracking analytics that can help you monitor and improve signature performance.

What are the benefits of an email signature management software for my small business?

The right solution can help you standardize and centralize email signature management so that you can build a consistent brand image for your small business.

Moreover, you can also use these tools to add promotional material to signatures, which can help you improve click-through rates and the success of your email campaigns.

How much does an email management software for small businesses cost?

You may be able to use an email management software for free, although this may shackle the number of signatures you can create.

If you opt for a premium plan, you may get pricing offers starting at just $0.90/user per month. This makes email signature tools very sustainable solutions for your workflow.

Conclusion

An email signature speaks volumes of your small business.

In fact, poorly designed email signatures that lack proper branding can hurt your brand recognition and put off clients.

If you have a system where employees unsystematically draft their email signatures, you may create an inconsistent brand image.

Notably, Statista established that 78% of consumers feel that businesses should have consistently branded email signatures across all emails. So your email signature massively influences market perceptions.

You can ensure brand consistency by leveraging the best email signature management software for small businesses in 2024. In particular, I recommend Signature.email for its integration options and WiseStamp for template variety.

These tools have standardized templates that you can populate with staff data to create employee-specific signatures while preserving your brand’s essence.

Consequently, you can create a consistent brand image for your small business to make a powerful first impression that can attract more customers and revenue.