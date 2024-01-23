Staying connected and sharing photos from your travels anywhere you go? Nowadays, this is no longer something incredible but a new reality where communication, social networking, news and content browsing has already become a part of everyone’s daily life. But how can you stay socially active when you are travelling to different countries, and at the same time not spend a huge amount of money on messages to friends and family? This is now possible with the help of virtual sim cards or esim!

Esim is a sim card that is inside your device, it is soldered into the motherboard of your phone, tablet, or smartwatch. You can’t take it out or replace it, but you can write up to 5 phone numbers on it, choose esim data to suit your needs and connect additional services that you need.

In this article we will look at the five best esim providers, consider what features they offer, what countries they work in and for what cost you can connect a virtual sim card and stay in touch with family and friends and post photos on social networks.

1. eSIM plus

One of the most popular esim connection services. With eSIM plus you can make and receive calls abroad, receive SMS messages, and connect gigabytes of mobile internet. In eSIM plus, virtual numbers of more than 120 countries are available for purchase. The most expensive tariff with unlimited internet and the ability to communicate in any country from the list of 120 countries will cost you €200, while the cheapest tariff for use in only one country will cost €5.

The eSIM plus has a convenient application for managing your tariff, selecting terms of use and activating additional services. You can connect esim using this application for any device with an esim chip in the device. To connect, you need to download the application and select the tariff you are interested in



2. Airalo

The service provides services in more than 200 countries of the world. With Airalo, you can purchase a virtual sim card that will be valid not only in one particular country but also in a particular continent. However, with this application you will not be able to get such a service as making calls, and you will be able to use only mobile internet.



The cost of tariff plans is different and depends on the country or set of countries where you need to communicate, as well as the number of included gigabytes of mobile internet and days of SIM card usage. For eSIM with the ability to communicate in all countries of the world, the cost varies from $9 to $89 depending on the days of use and the amount of traffic.

3. Yesim

With Yesim you can activate a SIM card for one country, for a group of countries and for a continent. In total, Yesim service is available in 136 countries of the world. With this virtual SIM card, you will not be able to make calls either, but only use mobile data transfer.

The prices of the tariffs differ depending on the days of sim card usage, number of countries and number of gigabytes of data. Esim for 5 days of use with 3 GB of data will cost you $8. A tariff that allows you to use esim in 136 countries costs from $27 to $77 depending on the number of days of use and the number of gigabytes of traffic.

4. Holafly

Quite a popular service that allows you to connect a virtual SIM card for 160 countries of the world. The advantage of this service is that all tariffs include unlimited mobile internet by default, and the cost varies only depending on the destination and the number of days of SIM card usage.

The cost is different depending on the direction. For example, a SIM card for 5 days valid throughout Europe will cost you $19, and a SIM card for 90 days costs $100.

5. Telwel

The service is available in more than 180 countries, the package includes only services with mobile internet, so you will not be able to make calls or receive sms.

When connecting, you can choose a country-specific esim or a package with a global virtual SIM card. Tariffs can be selected based on the number of days of use and mobile internet traffic. A single country package costs an average of $15, while a global plan will cost you $45.

Thus, esim allows you to stay in touch while travelling abroad, and there are many services for connecting a virtual SIM card. The services differ in their functionality and price. Therefore, when downloading a new application, pay attention to whether the country you are planning to travel to is on the list.