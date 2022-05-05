Best to buy this month: Calyx Token (CLX), XRP (XRP) and TRON (TRX)

The crypto market is overly saturated with even more new coins joining the industry daily. When there is such a huge variety, how do you know which coins are the best value for your money? Calyx Token (CLX), XRP (XRP) and TRON (TRX) are all exceptionally popular among many new and experienced investors.

Don’t miss the Calyx Token (CLX) presale

During the presale stage, CLX tokens are sold for a low price of just $0.0005, with the maximum token supply capped at 500 million. Crypto experts and investors anticipate that the CLX tokens value will see a major rise after its presale ends.

Calyx Token (CLX) is being developed to enable multi-chain cryptocurrency trading. The platform intends to evolve into a completely community-driven network that will present users with the opportunity to trade at the cheapest prices by sourcing liquidity from various different sources.

CalyxDAO will allow CLX token holders to stake their tokens for the opportunity to vote on proposals. The goal is to empower community members while also ensuring the ecosystem’s productivity.

CLX will be traded promptly in a single transaction, and the users will get the exchanged tokens immediately. The tokens in the future will be usable on CalyxSwap. This is where users will earn a portion of transaction completion costs for the contributing tokens which have a share in the liquidity pool. Multiple liquidity pools will increase flexibility, hence benefiting traders and lowering gas fees.

XRP set for a major recovery?

XRP is a major cryptocurreny on the market, but unlike other crypto heavyweights, it is now selling for less than $1! Although a low price does not guarantee that your investment will rise in the future. XRP’s all-time high was $3.40, this implies that individuals who bought early when it was only a cent or less, saw enormous gains.

The permissionless, open-source, and decentralised XRP (XRP) blockchain can process and complete transactions in as little as 3-5 seconds. XRP’s aims are to offer a quick, practical, and environmentally sustainable alternative for worldwide economic transactions.

The XRP blockchain does not utilise proof-of-work (PoW) or proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus methods, instead, it employs the XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol, which is a more controlled and efficient approach to decreasing transaction finality time and costs.

Despite the ongoing court case for Ripple Labs vs Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP is still in the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the market with an exceptionally high trading volume. Recent news reports suggest that the ongoing SEC case is going much better than expected and crypto analysts predict that XRP will see a significant value rise once the issue is finally resolved.

TRON (TRX) is soaring

Launched in 2017 and developed by the Tron Foundation, TRON (TRX) is a decentralised blockchain-based operating system, aiming to ensure that its technology is suitable for daily use. Best described as a decentralised platform for content production and sharing, TRON may have a good start in having blockchain technology become a staple in the entertainment business.

TRON has established itself as a platform where content creators may directly engage with their fans. It is anticipated that by eliminating centralised platforms, the TRON network’s creators will eventually end up losing less revenue to intermediaries. As a result, content may become less costly for consumers.

The data hosted on the TRON network is unrestricted and not controlled by any central agency. TRX tokens are awarded to content creators as a payment for their intellectual labour. TRON also runs decentralised games on the platform, and users may actively promote and reward developers with digital assets.

Differently from other major cryptocurrencies in the market, TRON (TRX) is seeing a sharp rise with over 27% increase in a week. The key reason for TRON’s outperformance is the introduction of the USDD or “Decentralised USD,” on Thursday, May 5. It boasts to be “the most decentralised stablecoin in human history”.

