Beyoncé wears the investor’s cloak with her investment in Lemon Perfect

What are the things that come to your mind when you hear the name ‘Beyonce’? Brilliant singer, songwriter, actress, and perhaps someone even fit to be called a queen? Well, now you have one more thing to add to the list, and that is lemon water. Because Beyonce just invested in Lemon Perfect, a hydrating lemon water brand that is based in Atlanta. With Beyonce joining the rank of investors, the brand’s Series A funding has closed at a whopping $31 million. Thus from now on, Beyonce will be known not just for ‘Lemonade’ but lemon water as well. Now isn’t that just perfect? Lemon perfect! Read along to know more.

When Life Gives You Lemons…

Beyonce doesn’t need any special introduction. This is why having her as an investor is quite a power boost for the company. Lemon Perfect started its journey back in the year 2017 and since then it has had commendable growth. According to the company representatives, the company has witnessed remarkable growth as its revenue quadrupled in 2021, and it has its eye on even greater numbers.

Add to these bright prospects, the even brighter charisma of a worldwide icon like Beyonce and you have the perfect equation for success. The company thinks so too. In the words of Yanni Hufnagel, the CEO, and founder of Lemon Perfect,

“We are honored and humbled that Beyonce has become a part of the Lemon Perfect family. She is a worldwide icon whose talent, character, and positivity are unsurpassed. Her investment and the energy it sparks will accelerate Lemon Perfect’s rise towards its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.”

Although Beyonce won’t hold the label of the ambassador, she will definitely be instrumental in promoting the brand. Lemon Perfect is perfect for anyone looking for a healthy drink that is tasty too. According to Beyonce herself who isn’t really a fan of non-sugar drinks, Lemon Perfect has hit the right chord, “I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious.”

And worry not. If you think Lemon Perfect is just lemon water, then you are wrong. Because they do come in multiple flavors. Organic, healthy, affordable, accessible. Looks like the brand is really trying to bag the “ideal drink” label. The brand already enjoys a good amount of popularity thanks to its special features and now with Beyonce as its cheerleader, the popularity might just skyrocket. Apparently, when life gives you lemons, try making lemon water too, not just lemonade.