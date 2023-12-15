On December 15, 2023, Bhavish Aggarwal, the visionary founder of Ola, stepped into the realm of artificial intelligence with the launch of his new startup, Krutrim AI. Touted as “India’s first full-stack AI,” this venture aims to redefine the landscape of artificial intelligence in the country. The unveiling showcased a promising AI chatbot and hinted at a groundbreaking approach to language processing and cultural understanding.

Credits: Inc42

Breaking Language Barriers:

Aggarwal highlighted a significant limitation in existing large language models (LLM), such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta’s Llama 2 – their predominant training in English. He emphasized that language encompasses cultural values, context, and ethos. Therefore, to truly capture India’s diverse culture, knowledge, and aspirations, AI models must be trained on datasets specific to the subcontinent. Krutrim AI claims to have addressed this gap by training its models from scratch on 2 trillion tokens and unique datasets, enabling them to comprehend over 20 Indian languages and generate text in 10 languages.

The Essence of Krutrim:

Derived from Sanskrit, the word “Krutrim” translates to “artificial.” This reflects the startup’s commitment to crafting genuine and contextually rich AI solutions tailored to India’s unique linguistic and cultural mosaic.

Multilingual Capabilities:

The key differentiator for Krutrim AI lies in its multilingual capabilities. The models can seamlessly understand and generate text in languages like Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi, covering a spectrum that spans the linguistic diversity of the country. This sets the stage for Krutrim AI to become a pivotal tool across various sectors, from education to business communications.

Product Offerings:

The startup is set to open sign-ups for its base model, ‘Krutrim.’ Additionally, a more advanced version, ‘Krutrim Pro,’ is expected to be launched in the next quarter. This pro model promises enhanced problem-solving capabilities in text, speech, and vision, further expanding the potential applications of Krutrim AI.

Applications Across Ola Ecosystem:

Aggarwal’s strategic incorporation of Krutrim Si Designs Private Limited in April, with Ola’s long-time board member Tenneti Venugopala Krishnamurthy as its director, signals a deep integration with Ola’s existing operations. Ola and Ola Electric are already leveraging Krutrim AI for various processes, including sales, service, and support. This move aligns with Aggarwal’s broader vision of seamlessly integrating AI into Ola’s operations.

Funding and Financial Landscape:

Krutrim AI recently secured $24 million in debt funding from Matrix Partners, highlighting the investor confidence in the potential of this AI venture. This financial infusion positions Krutrim AI well for further research and development, infrastructure building, and market expansion.

Safe AI Practices:

Krutrim AI places a strong emphasis on responsible AI usage. With superior linguistic skills, it aims to minimize inappropriate responses, incorporating the latest techniques in safe AI. This is a critical consideration, especially in a diverse and culturally rich environment like India.

Infrastructure Development:

Beyond language processing, Krutrim AI is venturing into the realm of AI infrastructure. The startup is actively working on developing indigenous data centers, with future plans encompassing server computing, edge computing, and supercomputers. This holistic approach, integrating both AI models and the necessary infrastructure, sets Krutrim AI on a trajectory to be a comprehensive player in the AI landscape.

Future Outlook:

Aggarwal envisions a well-integrated AI computing story, combining AI models, infrastructure, and silicon chips. This comprehensive approach is aimed at creating a seamless and efficient AI ecosystem. Prototypes are scheduled for mid-2024, with a production rollout expected by the end of 2025.

Conclusion:

Bhavish Aggarwal’s foray into artificial intelligence with Krutrim AI marks a significant milestone in India’s tech landscape. The emphasis on linguistic diversity, cultural understanding, and responsible AI practices positions Krutrim AI as a pioneer in the field. As Ola and Ola Electric integrate these AI capabilities into their operations, the impact of Krutrim AI could potentially reshape how businesses harness the power of AI in India. The financial backing, multilingual capabilities, and a holistic approach to AI infrastructure make Krutrim AI a force to be reckoned with in the evolving tech ecosystem of the country.