Bhutan has been secretly mining bitcoin for several years now

In recent years, Bitcoin mining has become a profitable and lucrative business for many individuals and companies around the world. However, one country has been secretly mining Bitcoin for years, and that country is Bhutan.

Bhutan is a very small landlocked country located in the eastern Himalayas, bordered by China to the north and India to the south in Asia. The country is known for its commitment to environmental conservation and the pursuit of Gross National Happiness rather than Gross Domestic Product. However, behind this image, Bhutan has been secretly mining Bitcoin since the cryptocurrency was worth just $5,000.

Bitcoin mining is a process that involves solving complex mathematical algorithms in order to verify transactions on the Bitcoin network. Miners who successfully solve these algorithms are rewarded with new Bitcoin. This process requires a lot of computational power, and the energy required to power these computers is one of the biggest expenses associated with Bitcoin mining.

Abundant Renewable Energy Makes Bhutan an Attractive Location for Bitcoin Mining

Bhutan is well-suited for Bitcoin mining due to its abundance of renewable energy. The country generates almost 100% of its electricity from hydropower, and this excess energy has been used to power Bitcoin mining operations. The electricity generated from hydropower is not only cheap but also environmentally friendly hence Bhutan has been secretly mining Bitcoin.

Bhutan’s government has yet to officially acknowledge the country’s involvement in Bitcoin mining, and there are no official statistics on the number of miners or the amount of Bitcoin being mined. However, according to a report by Nikkei Asia, several sources have confirmed that Bitcoin mining has been taking place in the country for years.

One anonymous source claimed that “Bitcoin mining has been going on in Bhutan since at least 2018. There are around 20 companies operating in the country, mostly miners from China, with some from Europe and the US.” Another source, who works in the energy sector in Bhutan, said that “Bitcoin mining has been happening for a few years now, but it’s been kept very quiet. It’s not something the government wants to discuss because of the negative perception of Bitcoin.”

Impacts on Bhutan’s Economy: Bitcoin Mining Could Account for 10% of GDP

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the impact of Bitcoin mining on Bhutan’s economy is significant. According to the Nikkei Asia report, Bitcoin mining could account for as much as 10% of Bhutan’s GDP.

The profits generated from Bhutan has secretly mining Bitcoin have also been used to fund social programs and infrastructure development in the country. According to one source, “Some of the profits have been used to build schools and hospitals in rural areas, as well as to improve roads and bridges.”

Challenges: Strain on Power Grid and Environmental Concerns

However, the rise of Bitcoin mining in Bhutan has not been without its challenges. The high energy consumption associated with mining has put a strain on the country’s power grid, which was not designed to handle such a high demand for electricity.

To address this issue, the Bhutanese government has been working with mining companies to develop solutions that will reduce the strain on the power grid. One solution is to use excess energy to power other industries, such as data centers, which can help to balance the load on the power grid.

In conclusion, Bhutan has been secretly mining Bitcoin, highlighting the potential benefits and challenges associated with this emerging industry. While Bitcoin mining has brought significant profits to the country, it has also put a strain on the power grid and raised concerns about the industry’s environmental impact. As the industry continues to evolve, it will be important for governments and companies to work together to develop sustainable solutions that can benefit both the industry and the communities in which it operates.

