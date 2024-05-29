Tariffs to Take Effect June 15

The Biden administration will soon reinstate tariffs on several PC components imported from China, including graphics cards, motherboards, and desktop cases. The White House, acting on a recommendation from the US Trade Representative (USTR), will impose a 25% duty starting June 15. These tariffs will remain until at least May 31, 2025, with the option for further extension.

Impact on the PC Industry

This move is expected to have a significant impact on PC builders and consumers. China has long been the leading manufacturer of critical PC components, and the reintroduction of tariffs will likely lead to higher prices. Other affected imports include robot vacuums, air purifiers, various electric motors, and high-value trackpad units. Consumers, especially those shopping for budget-friendly PC parts, are expected to feel the price increases the most.

Previous Delays and Opposition

The tariffs had been previously delayed by the Biden administration as part of efforts to control inflation. Despite delays and opposition from trade groups and companies, the USTR has recommended the tariffs’ reinstatement. Critics argue that these tariffs have not effectively penalized China but have instead burdened American businesses and consumers with higher costs.

Industry Challenges and Supply Chain Issues

Industry groups like the Semiconductor Industry Association have highlighted the challenges of moving manufacturing out of China. They emphasize that China remains a crucial source for many essential components. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and other companies have expressed concerns over the lack of alternative sources for critical parts.

The USTR defends the tariffs, claiming they push companies to diversify supply chains and invest in other markets. However, industry representatives counter that such transitions take time, and China is still a key supplier. HP has noted that the tariffs increase the cost of warranty services in the US, effectively taxing American innovation and consumers.

Industry Response

Companies like Nvidia and AMD have attempted to relocate production, but progress has been limited. Nvidia reported in late 2021 that efforts to establish new manufacturing in the US and Vietnam were unsuccessful, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Major brands like Asus and MSI, whose products are assembled in China, will also be affected, leading to higher consumer prices, particularly in the low-end market.

Political Context and Future Implications

The timing of this tariff reinstatement comes as the US gears up for the November 2024 presidential election, with former President Trump likely to challenge President Biden. The renewed tariffs could be seen as a strategic move to appeal to voters by showcasing a firm stance on China. Trade policy expert Dan Brzytwa suggests both the Republican and Democratic parties are vying to appear tougher on China.

During Trump’s presidency, the tariffs were suspended from September 2019 until January 2021. The Biden administration then created an exclusion list in 2022, which included graphics cards and motherboards. This list was extended several times, most recently for five months in January, as the USTR sought industry feedback.

Current Situation and Industry Pleas

In December 2021, Nvidia, Zotac, and Dell urged the Biden administration to exempt their products from the tariffs, citing limited production capacity outside China. They argued that the tariffs were particularly burdensome during the pandemic, which hit the GPU industry hard. Despite these pleas, the tariffs are now set to be reinstated.

Consumers planning to buy PC components may want to do so before the tariffs take effect. The price increases are expected to hit the budget segment the hardest, where additional costs will likely be passed on to consumers.