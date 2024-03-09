On Friday, President Biden reaffirmed his backing for a measure that is making its way through Congress and may lead to the social media app TikTok being banned countrywide. At Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Biden informed reporters.

“If they pass it, I’ll sign it.”

A plan that has rapidly gained momentum in Congress but still faces obstacles to passage may benefit from Biden’s remarks. A House committee unanimously voted 50-0 on Thursday to move the bill, despite the protests of TikTok users who deluged congressional offices with calls against the proposal.

New Legislation Threatens TikTok’s Presence in the United States

The app has been downloaded 170 million times in the US despite critics’ worries about data security and its ties to China. The law is the latest danger to the app. Although the plan wouldn’t outright outlaw TikTok, it would compel its Chinese parent firm, ByteDance, to market the app or risk having it removed from U.S. app stores due to regulatory constraints.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) supports the bill; thus, it may be headed for a floor vote in the House; however, the Senate has not yet introduced comparable legislation. Prior to arriving at Biden’s desk, it would have to pass both chambers. The White House has been less clear in the past about its support for the initiative. Although Biden expressed his support for the initiative, his Republican opponent Donald Trump, who had advocated for a ban on TikTok during his administration, stated on Thursday night that he no longer thought it was a good idea.

In a post on his website, Truth Social, President Biden mentioned Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta.

“If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business.”

He referred to Facebook as a true enemy of the people, but he didn’t say why.

Controversy Surrounding Proposed Legislation Targeting TikTok’s Presence in the United States

The bill’s opponents, who include civil liberties organizations, claim that it would violate the Constitution and restrict the millions of American users of TikTok’s right to free speech. Due to a number of constitutional violations, a federal court last year halted Montana’s effort to impose a statewide ban on the app. A similar bill was defeated by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) last year due to its effects on free speech.

“We should beware of those who use fear to coax Americans to relinquish our liberties.”

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) stated on Friday that although he will be taking a close look at the measure, he still has reservations about “the constitutionality of an approach that names specific companies. Warner continued;

“I’ve said all along that I’m willing to work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — who takes this threat seriously.”

Friday’s request for comment from TikTok was met with no immediate response. After the committee decision on Thursday, Alex Haurek, a spokesperson for TikTok, released the following statement: The legislation’s intended result is the complete prohibition of TikTok in the United States. 170 million Americans are being targeted by the government for having their constitutional right to free expression violated. This would ruin the livelihoods of many artists across the nation, harm millions of companies, and deny artists an audience.