Big B pays Rs 1.09 cr GST on NFT sale

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, whose non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are featured on Beyondlife.club, an NFT marketplace, has paid around Rs 1 crore in taxes after authorities sent a notice.

The Hyderabad division of India’s Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence was investigating the platform and found discrepancies. After a follow-up notice was sent, Bachchan paid the tax due on the sale of NFTs worth around Rs 7 crore, according to various media reports.

Amitabh Bachchan is launching his NFT collection on BeyondLife.club platform. The BeyondLife.club platform said in a statement that ‘Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be the first to launch his NFT collection on BeyondLife.club. These collectibles will get a glimpse of his high personality and this will open our new platform.

The BeyondLife.club website will also allow people to share their own NFT ideas for the platform. These suggestions will be shared with Amitabh Bachchan, after which he will make available the NFT of those demands. The website said, ‘You can suggest anything, an audio clip, their signed poster or even a meet and greet, anything.’

NFTs are stored on the blockchain. Blockchain gives these digital assets a unique ID, due to which they cannot be forged. You can sell any real world item by converting it into NFT i.e. virtual version. Things like paintings, games, music albums, memes, etc. are sold as NFTs. NFTs are in the form of photos, videos, audios and other digital files.

A special ‘loot box’ option has been given in this auction. Every buyer of this loot box will be sure to get an art piece from Amitabh’s auction collection. Its price has been kept around 10 dollars (about 750 rupees). For its details, you can get information by visiting the link https://amitabh.beyondlife.club/.

Other celebs are also in line. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood star Salman Khan, cricketer Dinesh Karthik and many other celebs are also going to auction from this new type of platform. Cricketer Dinesh Karthik has announced the auction of a digital art reel.

This video reel is of a cricket match in which Karthik hit a six on the last match to win the match. Karthik has kept 5 Ethereum in digital currency for this video, which is equivalent to about 20 thousand dollars. However, they haven’t received any bids yet.