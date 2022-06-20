Big Industry Leaders have came forward to employ Agniveers

Amidst the widespread outrage over the new Agneepath scheme launched by the Indian Government, many big industry leaders have come forward with their proposals to provide employment to the Agniveers after the completion of their duty with the Indian Armed Forces.

These big industrialists include the chairpersons of Mahindra Group, RPG Enterprises, and Biocon Ltd. They said that the Agniveers will be capable enough to labor in the corporate sector and they are sincerely offering recruitments to these dutiful and accomplished youths to join their corporations after the completion of their work regime in the Indian Armed Forces.

The Chairperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra was the first businessperson to come out with this offer. Announcing his proposal the Chairman wrote in his Tweet that he had already said this when the Agneepath scheme was brought up for the first time in 2021 and today he is saying it again that the exercise and efficiency which Agniveers will receive would make remarkably capable to get an employment.

Adding to this he addressed in his tweet that the Mahindra Group of companies will give a chance to these qualified and proficient youths to work for them. Anand Mahindra also conveyed his shock over the outrage against the Agneepath Scheme.

The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future. https://t.co/PE7Hc1y1W9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 20, 2022

A Twitter user queried Mahindra responding to his tweet that what job will be handed out to the Agniveers in the Mahindra Group of Companies. Reacting to this the Chairperson of the corporation said that these youths have a large capability to work in the corporate sector as they have eminent skills like captainship, harmony, and physical drill. He believes that Agniveers can do any labor from board to supply chain management.

Joining Mahindra, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka tweeted that the RPG Group also presents an event to the Agniveers to work for their enterprise. He also said that he wishes that other corporations to come out with such an offering for these young and proficient people of our country.

I firmly believe that Agniveers will have a distinct advantage in recruitment in the industrial job market. https://t.co/BLDNWi3VwB — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 20, 2022

Responding to his tweet the chairperson of Biocon Ltd, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that she greatly considers that Agniveers will have well-defined appointment grants in the corporate sectors.

Brief about the Agneepath Scheme

Last week on Tuesday the ministry of India launched the Agneepath Scheme. As per this Scheme, the youth of the nation aged between 17 and a half years to 21 years will be eligible to work as Army, Navy, or Air force officers of India for a term of 4 years. They will be called Agniveers. 25% of these Agniveers will enjoy the benefit to retain their job for 15 more years.

This scheme faced a blustery revolt in many states. Several trains were burnt in the brutality while 500 trains were called off due to the outrage.