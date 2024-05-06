Exciting news for TV enthusiasts! – Best Buy is having a huge sale on 4K TVs! You can save up to $800 on awesome models from Sony, Samsung, and LG. These TVs are from last year, but they’re still really good. It’s a perfect time to get a top-quality TV without spending too much. I checked out the sale and found eight amazing deals you should definitely check out.

Handpicked Deals on Best Buy

You can find deals for more than 350 televisions on Best Buy. Searching for the best one in this huge heap could be tedious for you. That’s why we have handpicked some of the best deals that will bring your dream TV home.

Samsung 65’’ class QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV – Save $600

First up, let’s talk about Samsung’s 65’’ Class QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV. This TV boasts a stunning 8K resolution, which means ultra-clear images with incredible detail. Plus, with its LED display and HDR technology, you’ll experience vibrant colors and lifelike contrast. The Neo QLED panel and Full Array Local Dimming ensure precise lighting control, while the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ keeps fast-moving scenes smooth and blur-free. And with the Tizen smart platform, you’ll have access to all your favorite streaming apps with ease.

Sony – 65″ class BRAVIA XR A75L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV – Save $400

On the other hand, Sony offers its BRAVIA XR A75L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV. While it may have a slightly lower resolution at 4K, don’t let that fool you – OLED technology means deep blacks and rich colors for a truly immersive viewing experience. The XR OLED Motion technology ensures fluid motion, perfect for watching sports or action movies. With Google TV, you’ll have access to a wide range of content from various streaming services, all organized in one convenient place.

Sony – 55″ class BRAVIA XR A75L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV – Save $400

If you’re in the market for something a bit smaller, consider Sony’s 55’’ Class BRAVIA XR A75L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV. It offers the same impressive picture quality as its larger counterpart but in a more compact size, perfect for smaller spaces. Plus, with Google TV, you’ll still have access to all your favorite apps and content.

Samsung – 86” Class TU9010 LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV – Save $400

Looking for a more budget-friendly option? Samsung’s 86” Class TU9010 LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV might be just what you need. With its standard LED display and Edge Lit backlighting, you’ll still get great picture quality without breaking the bank. And with Motion Rate 240 technology, fast-paced action will look smooth and clear.

Sony – 85″ Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV – Save $400

Sony’s 85” Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV offers a similar experience but with a few extra bells and whistles. With features like TRILUMINOS PRO for enhanced color, Motionflow XR 960 for smoother motion, and compatibility with Dolby Vision content, you’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of the action. Plus, with Google TV, you’ll have access to a wide range of content from your favorite streaming services.

Samsung – 50″ Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV – Save $400

Finally, if you’re looking for something a bit more stylish, check out Samsung’s 50” Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV. With its QLED display and Edge Lit backlighting, you’ll get stunning picture quality in a sleek and modern package. Plus, with Motion Xcelerator technology, fast-paced scenes will look smooth and clear. And with the Tizen smart platform, you’ll have access to all your favorite apps and content with ease.

Apart from these, there are several combinations of TVs with soundboxes that offer a cumulative discount of up to 800 dollars. If you are a music lover or want a theatrical experience in the weekend binge, these deals are for you!

Conclusion

In conclusion, whether you’re looking for the latest technology with 8K resolution and advanced processing power, or a more budget-friendly option with great picture quality, there’s a TV out there for you. So why wait? Upgrade your home entertainment experience today on Best Buy.