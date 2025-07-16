Introduction

Major U.S. banks are quietly preparing to launch their own stablecoins—digital tokens pegged to the U.S. dollar—as Washington inches toward crypto friendly regulation. With the Senate having passed the “GENIUS Act” and the House set to consider several related bills, financial giants are weighing how to enter a market long dominated by crypto-native firms. We identify what’s going on, and who the participants are, and what the catalyst for change is.

What are Stablecoins & Why Right Now?

Stablecoins, as you probably know, are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a constant value and are generally pegged 1:1 to a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. They have been a mainstay of trading in crypto currencies because of their stability, easiness of use, and quick settlement.

The timing for banks could not be better. In July, the United States Senate passed the GENIUS Act, that mandates U.S.-backed stablecoin issuers to maintain one-to-one reserves, have monthly audits, and to be regulated. Now, the House is set to vote on the GENIUS and companion bills—a package sometimes referred to as “Crypto Week”. This legal clarity is prompting fresh momentum in the industry.

Bank of America Leads the Charge

Bank of America (BofA) CEO Brian Moynihan publicly confirmed the institution is working on a stablecoin. Although a launch timeline remains unclear, BofA has begun extensive internal research, assessing client demand and exploring partnerships. Moynihan compared the strategic move to earlier progress with P2P platforms like Zelle, saying, “In some places there are not big amounts of money movement…you would expect us all to move” when conditions are right.

Other Banks Join the Stablecoin Wave

Citigroup: CEO Jane Fraser emphasized that Citi is “looking at the issuance of a Citi stablecoin,” focusing on reserve management and custody services.

Morgan Stanley: Its CFO, Sharon Yeshaya, stated the bank is “looking both at the landscape” but that it’s “a little early to tell” when a client focused product may emerge.

JPMorgan Chase: While previously sceptical of bitcoin, CEO Jamie Dimon confirmed plans to deepen involvement in stablecoin technology, building on its JPM Coin and recent deposit token pilots.

Reuters adds that these banks are exploring joint ventures—possibly creating a consortium stablecoin on Ethereum—though nothing has been finalized.

Regulation as the Key Trigger

The push for legislation is accelerating bank interest. The GENIUS Act, passed by a 68–30 bipartisan vote in the Senate, lays out a clear regulatory framework: which entities can issue stablecoins, how assets must be covered, required audits, and consumer protections. Supporters believe this framework could unlock trillions in institutional capital currently sidelined by regulatory uncertainty.

Yet legislative hurdles remain: a procedural delay in the House occurred when some Republicans pushed for combining the GENIUS Act with companion bills. Still, the Trump White House continues to back the effort under the banner of a “crypto friendly” agenda.

The Stakes and Potential Impact

Market Reaction: Crypto markets responded positively—the GENIUS Act vote spurred a 2% jump in Bitcoin and an 8% rise in Ethereum, with stablecoin-linked stocks like Circle up 17%.

Banking Infrastructure: Banks see stablecoins as tools for instant, low-cost payments, akin to faster Zelle-type offerings. There’s even talk of a consumer “digital dollar” created jointly by top lenders.

Competition and Cooperation: Traditional banking institutions now compete with crypto-native issuers like Circle, Ripple, and Tether. Some even apply for national trust charters to offer both custody and stablecoin services.

Risks and Oversight: Regulators, including state bank supervisors, caution about financial stability risks. The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) praised the Senate’s stricter approach but warned against expanding unregulated custody by community banks.

Conclusion

U.S. banks are edging toward launching their own stablecoins—with Bank of America, Citi, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan at the forefront—but are carefully weighing regulation, demand, and partnerships. The viral shift toward crypto-friendly policy in Washington has opened the door. If the GENIUS Act and related legislation pass this week, expect banks to unveil products that could redefine how money moves—potentially speeding up payments and reducing costs. These moves mark a turning point, signaling stablecoins’ evolution from crypto playgrounds to mainstream finance.