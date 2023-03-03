Biggest techfest of Himalayas

IIT in Himalayas, IIT Mandi is going to host the second edition of its much-anticipated tech fest “Xpecto’23” from 3rd March to 5th of March. After success of first edition of Xpecto in virtual mode, this year’s Xpecto will be held be held on-ground in beautiful campus of IIT Mandi, making it a true spectacle for participants.

Xpecto’23 will be housing brightest contestants of the country from 700+ colleges, brainstorming their way through intense and mesmerising events and competitions.

Organised by exceptional and varied clubs of IIT Mandi’s Science and Tech Council, there will be events ranging from most famous ‘Frost-Hack’ testing programming skills to ‘HIVE’ merging ML with bio simulations. A 100-hour astrothon, ‘Enigma’ will be conducted which will merge astronomy with coding. There will be a messier object hunt with a telescope in ‘Messier Marathon’. Robotics competition focusing on robot fighting of various styles like one-to-one fighting in ‘Robo-War’ to ‘Sumowar’. The ‘Row-boatics’ event will merge the knowledge of robotics with mechanics as it will require participants to make a Robo-Boat and then compete in a race. A product management related problem finding event ‘Prodothon’ will be conducted by E-cell IIT Mandi. The Nirman club will organise a CAD designing and modelling competition ‘3D Archidex’. There will be events which will encourage participants to think of solutions on real world problems. Like ‘Energy Crusade’ by Yantrik club will focus on sustainable development, whereas ‘HE-V’ will work on domain of hybrid vehicles. Many more engaging events like: – Dementia, Shooting Stars, Dog fight, Infinitesimal abyss, CryptoMania, Manthan, Reel-O-Logy will make sure that participants will get opportunity to get a flavour of various domains. Xpecto will also be holding fun events in form of ‘Monoploy’ and ‘Devil Follows’;

Xpecto’23 will also be holding a plethora of workshops and expert talks. There will be a lecture series by field experts and workshops providing hands on experience. The workshops are a vital component to improve one’s skills. Expert talks held by recognised personnel will have speakers talking on their expert domains and sharing their life experience on various topics.

All in all, the fest will have a collection of varied events ranging from core science events, to life talks, to finance and management, hence serving the varied student community attending it. This platter of events and talk will not only suffice the needs of students with different interests but will also allow participants to explore other fields via interesting ways.

As Xpecto is a fest, it will not only exhibit the goodness of science, but will also host pronates in all three days event will be running. Various types or artists and bands will deliver an electrifying performance on the stage which will be complemented by the enthusiasm of 7500+ participants. Band performances, emcees spitting, and the crowd cheering will be a quite a scene among mountains of Shivalik range.

Xpecto aims to give its back its participants a memorable fest with so much of science and tech goodness. The tech gala hopes to make a change to the world, let be a small one, and this giving back to the society will not last for only 3 days. As our Science and Technology Council will organize a one-month bootcamp, Prayas for the students at local schools and institutions to spread general and technical awareness about Robotics, AI and Machine learning which would otherwise be inaccessible without expert guidance. Xpecto will organize further many school visits to advance the cause.

After last year being conducted in virtual mode, IIT Mandi will this time host its annual tech fest in its beautiful campus which is surrounded by Himalayan mountains and is filled with goodness of nature. A tech fest being organised among the bowl created by nature, showcasing the ideal to be relation between nature and science…