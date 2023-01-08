Bill Miller is seen shorting Tesla increasingly although doubles down on Amazon in 2023

Bill Miller, a well-known investor and chairman of Miller Value Partners, has recently doubled down on his bet on Amazon despite the company facing a rough year. At the same time, Miller has also been increasing his short position on Tesla.

Miller’s decision to double down on Amazon comes after the company’s shares took a hit due to the pandemic and increased competition from companies such as Walmart. Despite these challenges, Miller remains bullish on Amazon, citing the company’s strong balance sheet, dominant market position, and ability to pivot and adapt to changing circumstances.

In contrast, Miller has been increasing his short position on Tesla, a company that has seen its shares soar in recent years due to strong demand for electric vehicles. Miller has expressed skepticism about Tesla’s high valuation and has cited concerns about the company’s financial stability and ability to continue growing at its current pace.

Investment projections of Bill Miller for 2023

Miller’s decision to double down on Amazon may seem surprising to some, given the company’s recent struggles. However, it is important to note that Amazon has a strong balance sheet, with over $30 billion in cash and equivalents as of the third quarter of 2020.

In addition, the company holds a dominant market position, with a 38% share of the e-commerce market in the United States. Amazon’s ability to pivot and adapt to changing circumstances has also been a key factor in Miller’s decision to increase his investment.

While Amazon’s shares have struggled in recent months, the company has a long history of strong performance. In the past decade, Amazon’s stock price has increased by over 600%, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 index. Miller’s faith in Amazon may be justified, as the company’s strong financials and dominant market position suggest that it has the potential to bounce back and continue growing in the future.

At the same time, Miller has also been increasing his short position on Tesla, a company that has seen its shares soar in recent years due to strong demand for electric vehicles. Miller has expressed skepticism about Tesla’s high valuation and has cited concerns about the company’s financial stability and ability to continue growing at its current pace.

As of the third quarter of 2020, Tesla’s price-to-earnings ratio was over 1,000, significantly higher than the average P/E ratio of the S&P 500, which was around 30. This suggests that Tesla’s shares may be overvalued, and that the company’s future growth may not be able to justify its current valuation.

While Miller’s bets on Amazon and Tesla have garnered a lot of attention, it is important to note that these investments represent just a small portion of his overall portfolio.

Miller has a long track record of successfully identifying and investing in companies with strong growth potential, and his decisions to double down on Amazon and short Tesla should be viewed in that context.