Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott finalises divorce from second husband Dan Jewett

MacKenzie Scott Officially Divorced From Seattle Teacher Dan Jewett

4 months after the billionaire filed, MacKenzie Scott and Seattle teacher Dan Jewett were officially divorced.

According to court docs that PEOPLE obtained, the couple completed the conditions of their separation on January 4.

The statement of the divorce’s finishing touch become first made with the aid of using TMZ.

According to the office work that PEOPLE acquired, Scott and Jewett have signed a separation settlement that offers with how their belongings and money owed can be split. No request for spousal guide become made.

Requests for reaction from PEOPLE had been now no longer without delay responded via way of means of both party.

According to a previous tale from the Washington Post, Scott and Jewett at first met at her kid’s school.

In overdue Septemberr 2022, greater than a 12 months after the couple’s March 2021 wedding, the benefactor filed for divorce from her 2d partner.

Prior to that, in 2019, Scott and her first partner Bezos made the declaration that their 25-12 months union turned into coming to an end. In July of the identical 12 months, their divorce turned into legally formalised.

According to a duplicate of the filing, the New York Times suggested ultimate 12 months that Ms. Scott had submitted a divorce petition to the King County Superior Court in Washington State.

When the pair became married, Mr. Jewett stated he could be part of Ms. Scott in her pledge; however, his call became in the end eliminated from it.

According to The Times, older recipients of offers from the pair praised each Ms. Scott and Mr. Jewett, however greater latest recipients totally expressed gratitude to the former.

The posted creator Ms. Scott likewise took Mr. Jewett’s call out of her Amazon creator bio.

As a end result of her divorce from Mr. Bezos and next billionaire status, Ms. Scott began out freely giving a developing quantity of her vast cash to charitable organisations.

One of the richest girl withinside the international is Scott. With an predicted internet really well worth of $19.nine billion, she is now positioned No. seventy three at the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, down from her preceding function of No. 39.

Throughout her marriage to Jewett, Scott endured to donate a huge part of her wealth. Last September, she gave the California Community Foundation $fifty five million from her Beverly Hills house, and in March, she gave Habitat for Humanity $436 million.

The philanthropist has additionally given $2.7 billion to 286 underfunded businesses that paintings to fight wealth inequality, and in 2020, she or he distributed $4.2 billion to US-primarily based totally businesses who furnished resource in the course of the COVID-19 epidemic.