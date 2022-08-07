Binance CEO meets Central African Republic leader

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange met with the leader of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera. From the positive tone of Zhao’s tweets, it is quite evident that the meeting went rather well. Last month, the Binance CEO also met with the leaders of Ivory Coast and Senegal. These meetings can be considered significant steps towards bolstering crypto adoption in African countries. During the course of the meeting, Zhao and Touadera discussed a spectrum of topics including “education, investments, and crypto adoption in the Central African Republic.” Read along to know more.

The What and Why

Crypto might pass through tough phases, and traverse dark tunnels. However, the optimism of people about a probable light at the end of the tunnel attests to the potential of crypto. The recent meeting between the Binance CEO and the CAR leader can be considered a significant step that lays strong foundations for the future of crypto. Changpeng Zhao has been quite industrious about bolstering crypto adoption in African countries. His earlier meetings with leaders of Ivory Coast and Senegal were part of this effort. The latest meeting cannot have happened at a better time because it has only been a few months since CAR became the first African country to make bitcoin legal tender.

The Central African Republic President Faustin- Archange Touadera considers the meeting “an incredibly important step.” The tweets of the President following the meeting throw light on the fact that the meeting was beneficial to both the parties involved.

“Education, investments, crypto adoption in the Central African Republic and the region, and the Sangoproject vision, were some of the topics of the meeting. Better things are shaping up for what’s to come,” said Touadera’s tweet.

Zhao has already made it clear that he is on a mission to enhance and bolster crypto adoption in Africa. And from the recent developments, it seems like his mission is gaining momentum.